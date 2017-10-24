SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits record high on coal miners

By Nicole Pinto Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a record high on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in coal mining stocks, while most other Southeast Asian markets were subdued following weak cues from Wall Street. U.S. stocks declined on Monday, weighed down by a drop in technology and industrial shares. "I think it's a spillover from Wall Street... the market is now in the midst of an earnings season, and is a bit more cautious," said Joel Ng, an analyst with Singapore-based KGI Securities. "There is a lack of catalyst for markets to head up higher." Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index rose as much as 0.3 percent to a record high of 5,969.021, extending gains into a third session. It had risen about 12 percent this year as of Monday's close, and has added 1 percent so far this month, in could be its ninth straight monthly gain. Bayan Resources Tbk PT jumped as much as 20 percent to a five-year high on Tuesday, while Adaro Energy Tbk PT climbed about 2.5 percent. The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that oil, together with coal, will lead growth in Southeast Asia's power and transport sectors as the region's energy demand is expected to climb nearly 60 percent by 2040 from now. A sub-index of the 45 most liquid stocks in Indonesia was 0.08 percent higher. Among the losers, Singapore shares fell the most, dragged by industrials and financials. Keppel Corp Ltd shed as much as 1.1 percent, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd fell 0.4 percent. Philippine shares fell for a third consecutive session, with Ayala Corp declining 2.8 percent and BDO Unibank Inc shedding 2.1 percent. Vietnam shares dropped as much as 0.6 percent before reversing their course. "We expect Vietnam's CPI inflation to surprise on the downside for October, forecasting an easing to 2.9 pct year-on-year from 3.4 percent in September," Mizuho Bank said in a note. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0453 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3336.42 3349.8 -0.40 Bangkok 1700.52 1692.58 0.47 Manila 8338.69 8348.32 -0.12 Jakarta 5960.176 5950.026 0.17 Kuala Lumpur 1740.28 1741.47 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 822.87 820.04 0.35 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3336.42 2880.76 15.82 Bangkok 1700.52 1542.94 10.21 Manila 8338.69 6840.64 21.90 Jakarta 5960.176 5296.711 12.53 Kuala Lumpur 1740.28 1641.73 6.00 Ho Chi Minh 822.87 664.87 23.76 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)