SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia posts record closing high, Singapore falls after 4 days of gains
#Company News
December 14, 2017 / 10:44 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia posts record closing high, Singapore falls after 4 days of gains

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    Dec 14 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets jumped
on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve's caution on
inflation tempered expectations for interest rate tightening in
2018, while Singapore shares dropped after four straight
sessions of gains.
    Though the Fed delivered a quarter percentage point rate
hike as widely expected, it left its rate outlook for the coming
years unchanged and projected inflation to remain shy of its
goal for another year.
    Higher Fed rates can make U.S. securities look more
attractive compared with risky assets such as Asian equities,
leading to outflows of funds from emerging markets, including
the Southeast Asian region.
    Indonesian shares rose 1 percent to a record close,
boosted by conglomerate Astra International Tbk PT and
cement manufacturer Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT
.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
also scaled an all-time high.
    Malaysian shares jumped 1.2 percent to a two-month
closing high, with banking stocks accounting for most of the
gains.
    The World Bank raised its 2017 growth estimate for
Malaysia's economy to 5.8 percent, which would be the biggest
annual expansion since 2014, buoyed by rising domestic demand
and an improved labour market. The lender had projected a growth
of 5.2 percent in October.
    Public Bank Bhd climbed 2.2 percent to a
three-and-a-half-year closing high, while Malayan Banking Bhd
 and CIMB Group Bhd gained 2.6 percent and
3.1 percent, respectively.
    Philippine shares climbed 1.2 percent to close at a
five-week high after the Congress late on Wednesday approved a
much awaited tax-reform bill that President Rodrigo Duterte
needs to push ahead with his economic agenda.
    The reforms will lower personal income taxes, expand the
value-added tax base, raise taxes on petroleum products,
automobiles, and slap taxes on some sugar-sweetened beverages,
among others.
    Heavyweights SM Prime Holdings and SM Investments
Corp were the top market movers, rising 3.6 percent and
2.3 percent, respectively. 
    Conglomerate GT Capital Holdings Inc was the
biggest gainer on the index, climbing 5 percent to its highest
close since May 9.    
    After market hours, the central bank kept its key interest
rate steady, dismissing concerns that the economy is at risk of
overheating from strong domestic demand and investments.

    Vietnam shares closed 1.2 percent higher, supported
by financials and consumer staples.
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares declined 1 percent on
profit-taking with financials accounting for most of the falls.
    Top lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, DBS
Group and United Overseas Bank Ltd dropped 
1.3 percent to 2.2 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
 Change on day                                
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3435.78   3468.77         -0.95
 Bangkok            1714.99   1706.93         0.47
 Manila             8461.06   8359.61         1.21
 Jakarta            6113.653  6054.604        0.98
 Kuala Lumpur       1759      1737.66         1.23
 Ho Chi Minh        935.85    924.4           1.24
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore          3435.78   2880.76         19.27
 Bangkok            1714.99   1542.94         11.15
 Manila             8461.06   6840.64         23.69
 Jakarta            6113.653  5296.711        15.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1759      1641.73         7.14
 Ho Chi Minh        935.85    664.87          40.76
 
 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
