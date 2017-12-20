SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia retreats after 6 days of gains; Malaysia up

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks dropped 1 percent on Wednesday after hitting an all-time high in the previous session, while Malaysian shares rose nearly 1 percent after three consecutive sessions of falls. The Jakarta SE Composite Index was headed for its first session of fall in seven with almost all sectors in the red. Consumer discretionary and consumer goods stocks were the biggest drags. Astra International Tbk PT dropped over 2 percent, while Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT fell 1.4 percent. Financials drove the gains in Malaysia, with Public Bank gaining 1.7 percent and CIMB Group Holdings climbing 3.2 percent. Malaysia's consumer price index rose 3.4 percent in November from a year earlier, on higher transport costs, government data showed. The annual inflation rate matched the 3.4 percent forecast in a Reuters poll, and was down from the 3.7 percent recorded in October. Thai shares hit their highest in nearly 24 years in choppy trade and were last up 0.1 percent. Consumer staples and telecom stocks helped the market gain. Siam Makro PCL was the top gainer, rising 5.3 percent. Thailand's central bank is expected to leave its benchmark interest rate near record lows on Wednesday, as economic growth picks up, inflation is still tame and high household debt remains a worry. Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday he would use a special order that gives the military sweeping powers to allow political parties to prepare for next year's general election. Philippine shares were little changed after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session. Financial and real estate stocks were among the laggards, outweighing gains in telecoms. Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co dropped 1.2 percent and Security Bank Corp declined 0.8 percent, while PLDT Inc rose 2.1 percent. Singaporean shares extended falls into a fifth session, hitting their lowest in nearly two weeks. Telecom and industrial stocks were the biggest losers. Singapore Telecommunications and Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0432 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3396.17 3404.47 -0.24 Bangkok 1733.66 1576.73 0.1 Manila 8363.51 8365.96 -0.03 Jakarta 6101.727 6167.666 -1.07 Kuala Lumpur 1749.19 1736.95 0.70 Ho Chi Minh 956.97 951.42 0.58 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3396.17 2880.76 17.89 Bangkok 1733.66 1542.94 12.36 Manila 8363.51 6840.64 22.26 Jakarta 6101.727 5296.711 15.20 Kuala Lumpur 1749.19 1641.73 6.55 Ho Chi Minh 956.97 664.87 43.93 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)