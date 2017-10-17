FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2017 / 9:57 AM / in 5 days

SE Asia Stocks-Largely muted; Philippines hits record closing high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Hanna Paul
    Oct 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets were subdued
on Tuesday while Philippines shares hit a record closing
high as index heavyweights gained.
    The Philippine stock index closed 0.59 percent higher at
8497.74, its highest ever, helped by gains in heavyweights SM
Investments and SM Prime Holdings
    "We're playing catch-up. Most regional markets rallied
yesterday, so today there's pent-up demand," said Jeff Lucero,
an analyst from RCBC Securities. 
    Cash remittances from Filipinos overseas rose 7.8 percent in
August, to its highest in five months, data from the Philippine
central bank showed on Monday. 
    Broader Asian shares held on to gains from the previous
session on optimism about upcoming earnings.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.1 percent.
    Singapore shares gained even as data showed an
unexpected dip in exports in September. 
    Non-oil domestic exports slipped 1.1 percent in September
from a year earlier, proving to be in stark contrast with
analysts' expectations of a 12.7 percent surge.            
    Vietnam shares ended about 1.1 percent higher, with
financial stocks leading the gains. Vietcom Bank was
the biggest gainer while Hoa Phat Group was among the
best performers in the benchmark. Hoa Phat Group reported a 21
percent surge in nine-month net profit.
    The Jakarta SE composite index was steady at close
as gains in consumer staples were offset by losses in
telecommunication services and consumer discretionary sectors.
    Thai shares ended lower as financials declined.
Bangkok Bank was among the top losers.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
  Change on the day                                   
  Market             Current      previous    Pct Move
                                  close       
  Singapore          3329.03      3323.06     0.18
  Bangkok            1722.89      1726.67     -0.22
  Manila             8497.74      8447.94     0.59
  Jakarta            5947.33      5949.701    -0.04
  Kuala Lumpur       1748.99      1754.37     -0.31
  Ho Chi Minh        828.29       819.43      1.08
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market             Current      End 2016    Pct Move
  Singapore          3329.03      2880.76     15.56
  Bangkok            1722.89      1542.94     11.66
  Manila             8497.74      6840.64     24.2
  Jakarta            5947.33      5296.711    12.28
  Kuala Lumpur       1748.99      1641.73     6.53
  Ho Chi Minh        828.29       664.87      24.6
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
