SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Malaysia hits 8-month closing low
#Company News
November 28, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Largely up; Malaysia hits 8-month closing low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Aaron Saldanha
    Nov 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets ended higher
on Tuesday while Malaysian shares hit a more than eight-month
closing low on continued profit booking in index heavyweights.  
    Following a heavy sell-off on Monday, Chinese shares
reversed early losses with the CSI 300 index ending up
0.2 percent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index closed up
0.3 percent.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 0.1 percent.
    Malaysian shares slipped 0.3 percent to their lowest
close since March 3. Genting Bhd and CIMB Group
, down 2.1 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, were
the biggest drags.
    Philippine shares fell broadly across sectors as
financials and telecom stocks weighed, with PLDT Inc 
losing 4.5 percent.
    "We are catching up with yesterday's movement in the rest of
Asia following China. I see the movement continuing till the end
of the year on foreign fund selling which is a normal seasonal
tendency," said Joseph Roxas, president at Manila-based Eagle
Equities.    
    The market should start picking up from January, he added.  
    Meanwhile, the index of Indonesia's 45 most liquid stocks
 gained 0.5 percent. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero)
Tbk, the biggest contributor, hit a more than
two-decade closing high.
    The Singapore benchmark closed 0.1 percent higher as
gains in financials were largely offset by losses in
industrials. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
closed at a record high.
    Thai shares closed up 0.6 percent, buoyed by
industrial and consumer discretionary stocks. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON THE DAY
    
  Change on the                                    
 day                                       
  Market          Current      Previous    Pct Move
                               close       
  Singapore       3442.35      3436.36     0.17
  Bangkok         1706.52      1695.67     0.64
  Manila          8291.88      8361.69     -0.83
  Jakarta         6070.716     6064.589    0.10
  Kuala Lumpur    1714.42      1719.86     -0.32
 Ho Chi Minh      941.21       938.61      0.28
                                           
  Change so far                            
 this year                                 
  Market          Current      End 2016    Pct Move
  Singapore       3442.35      2880.76     19.49
  Bangkok         1706.52      1542.94     10.60
  Manila          8291.88      6840.64     21.21
  Jakarta         6070.716     5296.711    14.61
  Kuala Lumpur    1714.42      1641.73     4.43
 Ho Chi Minh      941.21       664.87      41.56
 
 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha, Additional reporting by Nikhil
Nainan; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.