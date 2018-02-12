FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 4:34 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most climb as Wall Street bounces back

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan rise about 1 pct
    * Vietnam gains as much as 1.5 pct
    * Philippines falls, set for third losing session

    By Christina Martin
    Feb 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stocks rose on
Monday as Wall Street's recovery in the last session instilled
some confidence into Asian markets. 
    Wall Street's main stock indexes climbed more than 1 percent
on Friday, giving investors some solace after a week of major
swings that shook the market out of months of calm.
    E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.5 percent,
while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 climbed about 1 percent, having suffered a 7.3
percent drop last week.
    Vietnam shares, which last week shed as much as 9.2
percent or more than a 100 points, rebounded as much as 1.5
percent.
    Financial and real estate stocks led the gains, with Vietnam
Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade
gaining as much as over 6 percent. 
    Singapore stocks climbed as much as 0.4 percent on
gains in financials, consumer staples, and industrials. DBS
Group Holdings Ltd rose nearly 2 percent to an over
two-week high, while Thai Beverage PCL posted the
steepest gain in nearly two months.  
    Malaysian shares climbed as much as 0.8 percent, led
by financials and telecoms.
    Financial services provider CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
 rose as much as 1.6 percent, while Axiata Group Bhd
 firmed nearly 3 percent, its biggest gain in over five
weeks.
    Thai shares edged 0.5 percent higher on broad-based
gains, with real estate firm AQ Estate Pcl soaring over
33 percent. 
    Meanwhile, Philippine shares slid as much as 0.6
percent, on track for a third straight session of losses, as
industrials and consumer discretionary stocks weighed.
    SM Investments Corp slipped as much as 1.6 percent,
making it the biggest drag on the main index.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0424 GMT
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3391.11   3377.24         0.41
 Bangkok            1790.26   1786.45         0.21
 Manila             8489.17   8503.69         -0.17
 Jakarta            6524.734  6505.523        0.30
 Kuala Lumpur       1832.53   1819.82         0.70
 Ho Chi Minh        1013.38   1003.94         0.94
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3391.11   3402.92         -0.35
 Bangkok            1790.26   1753.71         2.08
 Manila             8489.17   8558.42         -0.81
 Jakarta            6524.734  6355.654        2.66
 Kuala Lumpur       1832.53   1796.81         1.99
 Ho Chi Minh        1013.38   984.24          2.96
 
    

 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
