SE Asia Stocks-Most edge higher; Singapore snaps 4-session losing streak

* Philippine, Vietnam slip for 3rd session in 4 * Asian shares ex-Japan up 0.1 pct By Nikhil Nainan Feb 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian shares edged higher on Thursday tracking broader Asia while Singapore rebounded as lenders gained after index heavyweight DBS Group Holdings reported strong earnings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading up 0.1 percent at 566.60 at 1009 GMT, while the S&P e-mini futures were largely flat in late Asian trading hours. Singapore shares ended 1 percent higher, snapping four sessions of losses with DBS Group Holdings surging 5.3 percent after posting a 33 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit. United Overseas Bank and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose around 1 percent each. Philippine shares closed 0.3 percent lower as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the outcome of a central bank meeting. "I think what also added to the movement today is that investors were a bit cautious with the bank meeting today," said Lexter Azurin, a senior equity analyst at AB Capital. After market hours on Thursday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas kept its benchmark interest rate steady. In a bid to ease investor concerns that a potential U.S. rate hike could spark capital outflows from the Philippines, central bank Governor Nestor Espenilla said the country was well protected and the bank was prepared to provide liquidity to the financial system if necessary. Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp and Universal Robina Corp dragged the index lower, falling 1 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Vietnam shares closed down 1.7 percent marking their third losing session in four. Vietnam posted a trade surplus of $181 million in January, contrary to a government estimate which predicted a $300 million deficit, the customs department said on Thursday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3415.9 3383.77 0.95 Bangkok 1786.66 1785.44 0.07 Manila 8645.08 8667.56 -0.26 Jakarta 6544.634 6534.869 0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1839.44 1836.68 0.15 Ho Chi Minh 1023.25 1040.55 -1.66 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3415.9 3402.92 0.38 Bangkok 1786.66 1753.71 1.88 Manila 8645.08 8558.42 1.01 Jakarta 6544.634 6355.654 2.97 Kuala Lumpur 1839.44 1796.81 2.37 Ho Chi Minh 1023.25 984.24 3.96 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)