February 15, 2018 / 10:25 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most end higher; Indonesia marginally down

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Indonesia posts worst monthly trade deficit in nearly 4
yrs
    * Singapore up 1.2 pct on strong export data

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed
higher on Thursday supported by firm global equities, but
Indonesia pared gains to end marginally lower following a
surprise trade deficit in January.
    Shares in Asia-Pacific outside Japan rose
1.3 percent, in line with Wall Street, which brushed aside
strong U.S. inflation data and surged.
    Indonesian shares gave up early gains to end 0.04
percent lower after data showed trade deficit widened to $670
million in January, the biggest in almost four years against
expectations of a small surplus.
    Financial stocks weighed on the index, with Bank Central
Asia Tbk PT and Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT
 falling 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. 
    However, the index ended the week higher after two weeks of
losses. 
    An index of the country's most liquid stocks fell
about 0.2  percent.
    All Southeast Asian markets except Thailand will be shut on
Friday on account of the Chinese new year. 
    Singapore, the biggest gainer in the region, jumped
1.2 percent after data showed faster-than-expected growth in
exports last month.
    Index heavyweights, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd
 and United Overseas Bank Ltd climbed 4.2
percent and 3.1 percent, respectively. 
    The index gained nearly 2 percent during the week following
two weeks of losses. 
    Malaysian shares ended 0.2 percent higher led by
financial firm CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, up 0.7
percent, and Palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation Bhd
, up 1.7 percent. 
    The country's shares have ended higher for 11 out of 12
weeks. 
    Thai shares were helped by energy stocks as oil
prices rose about 1 percent.
    PTT PCL climbed 1.3 percent and PTT Exploration and
Production PCL rose 2.3 percent.
    The Vietnemese stock market is shut from Feb 14-20. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: 
    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3443.51   3402.86         1.19
 Bangkok            1800.86   1792.09         0.49
 Manila             8612.44   8598.11         0.17
 Jakarta            6591.582  6594.401        -0.04
 Kuala Lumpur       1838.28   1834.93         0.18
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3443.51   3402.92         1.19
 Bangkok            1800.86   1753.71         2.69
 Manila             8612.44   8558.42         0.63
 Jakarta            6591.582  6355.654        3.71
 Kuala Lumpur       1838.28   1796.81         2.31
 




 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
