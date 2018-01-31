SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as bond yield spike weighs on market

* Philippines extends fall, down up to 2 pct * Indonesia bounces back from early decline * Malaysia closed for public holiday By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Jan 31 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday as the recent spike in global bond yields weighed on equities, with Philippine shares extending their sharp decline from Tuesday. Investors have showed scant reaction so far to U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, and now shifted their focus to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement due later in the day, and a jobs report on Friday. The Fed is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, and investors will be looking to its policy statement for fresh hints on the outlook for interest rates this year. "Bond yields in the U.S. are rising, so there is a shift in funds from emerging markets back to the U.S," said Lexter Azurin from AB Capital Securities. The U.S. Treasury 10-year note yield touched its highest in nearly four years overnight, while 30-year bond yield climbed to its highest since May 2017. Higher yields are seen hurting equities as they increase borrowing costs by companies and reduce their risk appetite. Higher yields also present a fresh alternative to investors, who may choose to allocate some of their money from equities to bonds. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell for a third consecutive session, after reaching record levels on Monday. Philippine shares dropped as much as 2 percent to their lowest in over three weeks, but were on track to end the month higher. Industrials were the top losers with SM Investment Corp shedding as much as 6.1 percent and Ayala Land declining up to 2.3 percent. Singapore shares dropped as much as 0.6 percent as banks took a beating. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp fell to a three-week low, while DBS Group Holdings declined for a second consecutive session. Meanwhile, the city-state's total bank lending in December rose from a year earlier, on the back of increased lending to financial institutions and a rise in housing and bridging loans, central bank data showed. Thai shares slipped, dragged down by energy stocks. PTT Exploration and Production PCL dropped as much as 2.1 percent to a more than one-week low, as oil prices fell for a third straight session. Thailand's annual industrial output rose for a second straight month in December, helped by higher production of rubber, cars and car engines and petroleum, but missed expectations. Indonesian shares bounced back from early falls to trade more than half a percent higher with Astra International rising over 3 percent, while Unilever Indonesia hit a more than one-month low. Malaysia was closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AS AT 0426 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3534.35 3548.74 -0.41 Bangkok 1823.87 1826.61 -0.15 Manila 8785.12 8910.48 -1.41 Jakarta 6620.597 6575.492 0.69 Ho Chi Minh 1121.89 1110.56 1.02 Change in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3534.35 3402.92 3.86 Bangkok 1823.87 1753.71 4.00 Manila 8785.12 8558.42 2.65 Jakarta 6620.597 6355.654 4.17 Ho Chi Minh 1121.89 984.24 13.99 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)