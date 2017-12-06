FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as risk sentiment sours; Indonesia rises
#Company News
December 6, 2017 / 10:18 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most fall as risk sentiment sours; Indonesia rises

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Nikhil Nainan
    Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
declined on Wednesday as overnight losses on Wall Street coupled
with monetary policy concerns in China hurt investor sentiment.
    A senior researcher at the People's Bank of China has urged
central banks to adopt monetary policies that do not encourage
markets to expect lower interest rates indefinitely that
encourage excessive risk-taking by lenders, the Securities Times
reported. 
    "China has been clamping down on risky practices such as in
the cash loans sector," said Liu Jinshu, director of research at
NRA Capital in Singapore.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 hit a near two-month low and was last down 1.5
percent.
    Japan's Nikkei posted its worst fall in
eight-and-a-half months, shares in Seoul dropped 1.5
percent, and the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.29
percent.
    U.S. technology stocks stuttered yet again on Tuesday after
a brief pickup, with investors shifting money to banks,
retailers and other stocks seen as likely to benefit the most
from tax cuts promised by U.S. President Donald Trump.

    Singapore shares fell 1.2 percent on Wednesday to
their lowest close in two weeks, with top lenders DBS Group
Holdings, United Overseas Bank and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp declining in a range of 2
percent to 3 percent.
    "A look at the gains and losses within the STI constituents
suggests a flight to safety with telcos and REITs performing
better than banks, developers and offshore and marine names,"
said Liu.
    Philippine shares erased early gains to close
marginally lower, dragged by real estate and industrial stocks. 
    Malaysian shares closed 0.4 percent lower, shrugging
off better-than-expected export growth.
    Financials were the top losers with Hong Leong Bank
 shedding 4.8 percent, while Malayan Banking
fell 1.3 percent.
    Meanwhile, Indonesian shares rose 0.6 percent, aided
by gains in financial and consumer discretionary stocks.
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT and Astra International
Tbk PT rose 1.4 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
climbed 0.7 percent.     
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON THE DAY 
 Market                   Current   previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3397.21   3438.06         -1.19
 Bangkok                  1694.39   1697.61         -0.25
 Manila                   8129.62   8145            -0.19
 Jakarta                  6035.508  6000.474        0.58
 Kuala Lumpur             1718.33   1724.84         -0.38
 Ho Chi Minh              947.64    953.3           -0.59
                                                    
 Change so far this year                            
 Market                   Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore                3397.21   2880.76         17.93
 Bangkok                  1694.39   1542.94         9.82
 Manila                   8129.62   6840.64         18.84
 Jakarta                  6035.508  5296.711        13.95
 Kuala Lumpur             1718.33   1641.73         4.67
 Ho Chi Minh              947.64    664.87          42.53
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

