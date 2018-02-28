SE Asia Stocks-Most fall on renewed U.S. rate hike fears

* Asian shares ex-Japan fall 0.9 pct * Philippines drops as much as 1.3 pct * Malaysian shares fall 0.5 pct By Aditya Soni Feb 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, tracking a sell-off in broader Asian equities, as the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's comments brought back fears of faster rate rises in the United States. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell expressed optimism about the U.S. economy and said recent data had strengthened his confidence on inflation, prompting increased bets that the U.S. central bank will squeeze in a fourth rate hike this year. Although Asian markets are quite sensitive to U.S. rate increases, strong economic growth in the region is expected to attract steady inflows, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sank 1.1 percent in the session, after Wall Street suffered on Tuesday its biggest daily drop since the selloff three weeks ago. Philippines shares slumped as much as 1.3 percent, dragged by industrials and financials. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp dipped 1.9 percent, while Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc fell 3.6 percent. Malaysian shares fell 0.5 percent, with lender CIMB Group Holdings slipping 0.8 percent and Tenaga Nasional Bhd inching 0.6 percent lower. Malaysia's annual inflation rate, which stayed above 3 percent each month last year, likely cooled to 2.9 percent in January, according to a Reuters poll. The data is due later in the day. Indonesian shares also fell, led by a decline in PT Bank Central Asia Tbk which accounted for most of the losses. Meanwhile, Vietnam shares firmed slightly and Thai shares held steady. Thailand's annual industrial output slightly beat expectations as it rose for a third straight month in January, helped by higher production of cars, petroleum and rubber products, data showed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day at 0355 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3534.99 3540.39 -0.15 Bangkok 1831.21 1830.39 0.04 Manila 8500.07 8592.38 -1.07 Jakarta 6577.391 6598.926 -0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1862.26 1871.46 -0.49 Ho Chi Minh 1121.48 1119.61 0.17 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3534.99 3402.92 3.88 Bangkok 1831.21 1753.71 4.42 Manila 8500.07 8,558.42 -0.68 Jakarta 6577.391 6,355.65 3.49 Kuala Lumpur 1862.26 1796.81 3.64 Ho Chi Minh 1121.48 984.24 13.94 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)