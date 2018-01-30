SE Asia Stocks-Most Fall; Philippines, Indonesia shed over 1 pct

* Philippines, Indonesia lose 1.6 percent * Fed meet, U.S. jobs data in focus By Christina Martin Jan 30 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets finished lower on Tuesday tracking broader Asia, which retreated from record highs after a spike in global bond yields dented appetite for riskier assets, with the Philippines and Indonesia losing over 1 percent each. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3 percent after rising to an all-time high the previous day. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield reached its highest since April 2014 and Japanese government bond yield scaled a 6-1/2 month peak after European bond yields jumped on expectation of an end in the European Central Bank's stimulus. "There are a couple of factors weighing on sentiment. The rise in yields is hard to ignore so that is curbing investor appetite," said Stephen Innes, head of trading in Asia-Pacific for Oanda in Singapore. "Moreover, the investors know there is a lot of earnings and U.S. economic data risk ahead, so the currency markets have some jitters playing into equities." Market participants will keep an eye out for clues on U.S. fiscal policy from a two-day Federal Reserve meeting and earnings from a host of high-profile names including Amazon.com , Alphabet and Facebook. In Southeast Asia, Philippine shares fell 1.6 percent to their lowest close in more than a week, with industrials, real estates and financials weighing the index down. SM Investments Corp dropped 2.9 percent, while Ayala Corp lost 3.1 percent. Indonesia was also down 1.6 percent at a one-week closing low on broad-based selling. Singapore shares closed down 0.8 percent at their lowest since January 18 as financials and industrials dragged the index lower. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd edged down 1.2 percent, while Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd lost 1.3 percent. Thai shares closed 0.6 percent down, weighed down by energy, real estate and financial stocks. Apparel company Thanulux PCL, down 5.5 percent at its lowest close in a week, was the top loser on the Thai index. Malaysia and Vietnam ended flat. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3548.74 3577.07 -0.79 Bangkok 1826.61 1837.49 -0.59 Manila 8910.48 9058.62 -1.64 Jakarta 6575.492 6680.619 -1.57 Kuala Lumpur 1868.58 1870.52 -0.10 Ho Chi Minh 1110.56 1109.8 0.07 Change in 2018 Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3548.74 3402.92 4.29 Bangkok 1826.61 1753.71 4.16 Manila 8910.48 8558.42 4.11 Jakarta 6575.492 6355.654 3.46 Kuala Lumpur 1868.58 1796.81 3.99 Ho Chi Minh 1110.56 984.24 12.83 (Reporting by Christina Martin in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)