SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Philippines rebounds

By Binisha Ben Sept 20 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Wednesday, while Philippines recovered, underpinned by hopes of a tax reform package set to be taken up for discussion by the country's Senate this week. Philippine shares rose 0.7 percent, after sliding 1.6 percent in the previous session, with energy Development Corp and Ayala Land rising 11 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. "We are seeing a pickup in volumes and we expect foreign funds starting to come back into the market," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities. The tax reform package, approved by the lower house of Congress in May, is aimed at generating revenue to fund a multi-billion dollar infrastructure program and is key to the government's economic agenda. Philippines' balance of payment (BOP) deficit this year stood at $1.39 billion as of end-August, narrower than the $1.53 billion deficit in the same eight-month period last year, data out after market close on Tuesday showed. Investors will also be watching out for the budget balance data due later in the day. Other markets in the region were subdued as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on its monetary policy. Malaysian shares fell 0.2 percent to their lowest in two weeks. Malaysia's consumer price index in August rose 3.7 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday, coming in a little above forecast. Singapore shares fell 0.2 percent, dragged down by industrials. Jardine Strategic Holdings was the top loser, shedding 3.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0436 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3220.04 3225.95 -0.18 Bangkok 1670.8 1672.59 -0.11 Manila 8221.86 8162.7 0.72 Jakarta 5897.747 5901.326 -0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1773.26 1776.66 -0.19 Ho Chi Minh 804.01 805.93 -0.24 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3220.04 2880.76 11.78 Bangkok 1670.8 1542.94 8.29 Manila 8221.86 6840.64 20.19 Jakarta 5897.747 5296.711 11.35 Kuala Lumpur 1773.26 1641.73 8.01 Ho Chi Minh 804.01 664.87 20.93 (Reporting by Binisha Ben in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)