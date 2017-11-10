SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Vietnam posts best week in 2017

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Nov 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Friday, with the Philippines shedding 1 percent, while Vietnam marked its best week this year as a six-session winning streak lifted it to a fresh near-decade peak. Broader Asian shares retreated amid uncertainty over U.S. tax reforms as Senate Republicans unveiled a proposal that differed markedly on corporate, business and individual tax cuts from legislation detailed by their counterparts in the House of Representatives. "Growing uncertainty about U.S. tax reforms spooked markets yesterday and there seems to be no relief on the way from elevated market volatility in the Asian session today," ING said in a note. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 percent, after hitting a near decade high in its previous session. The Philippine index ended at its lowest in a week, dragged by real estate and industrial stocks. The index gained about 0.7 percent this week. Property developer SM Prime Holdings ended at a more than two-week low, while industrial conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc fell 1.8 percent. Singapore stocks slipped 0.1 percent, after three continuous sessions of gains, marking a 1.1 percent gain on the week. DBS Group Holdings ended 1.2 percent lower and was the biggest drag on the index, a day after the lender ended at its highest in nearly 18 years. Thai shares ended 0.8 percent lower, their weakest in more than three weeks. The benchmark lost 0.7 percent on the week. Stocks in the consumer discretionary and financials sectors dragged the index, with home improvement services provider Home Product Center Public Company and commercial bank Kasikornbank Public Company Ltd shedding 3.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. The Indonesian index edged down 0.3 percent to its lowest in more than a week, dragged by financials and telecommunication stocks. Bank Central Asia Tbk ended at its lowest in more than one week, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia closed about 1 percent lower. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks ended about 0.4 percent lower. Meanwhile, Vietnam stocks surged to close 0.9 percent higher, led by consumer staples, with Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Company closing 7 percent higher. The index gained about 2.9 percent this week, marking its best week since September 2016. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3420.1 3423.91 -0.11 Bangkok 1689.28 1703.03 -0.81 Manila 8433.48 8519.82 -1.01 Jakarta 6021.828 6042.46 -0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1742.28 1746.81 -0.26 Ho Chi Minh 868.21 860.4 0.91 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3420.1 2880.76 18.72 Bangkok 1689.28 1542.94 9.48 Manila 8433.48 6840.64 23.28 Jakarta 6021.828 5296.711 13.69 Kuala Lumpur 1742.28 1641.73 6.12 Ho Chi Minh 868.21 664.87 30.58 (Reporting by Karthika Namboothiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)