SE Asia Stocks-Most gain after Wall Street hits record; S'pore down

By Sumeet Gaikwad Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday after Wall Street hit a record high overnight, while losses in financials and energy shares dragged down the Singapore index. U.S. stocks started the fourth quarter on a strong note on Monday, with all three major indexes hitting record high closes as data pointed to underlying strength in the economy. A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity surged to a near 13-1/2-year high in September. Thailand shares edged up to a near 24-year high, extending gains from the previous session. Siam Cement Pcl and PTT Pcl rose 1.2 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively. The drop in sentiment on key indicators from PMI on Europe and U.S is not as bad as analysts estimated, said Rakpong Chaisuparakul, an analyst with Bangkok-based KGI Thailand. "So, the Thai stock market could possibly extend the buying we saw yesterday," he said. "But, I expect more volatility. So, the view is cautiously positive." Meanwhile, Malaysian stock market edged up 0.1 percent and was on track to snap 10 sessions of decline, its longest losing streak since May 2010. Blue chip Genting Malaysia added 2.8 percent, its biggest jump in over a month, while Axiata Group rose 0.3 percent. Philippine shares gained 0.5 percent on financial and industrial stocks. Market heavyweight SM Investments Corp was up 1 percent, while BDO Unibank rose as much as 2.3 percent to a record high. Indonesia stock market edged higher, helped by consumer staples. Unilever Indonesia rose 1.2 percent while mining contractor United Tractors climbed 2.4 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks gained about 0.4 percent. Singapore shares shed 0.6 percent with United Overseas Bank Ltd and Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd slipping 1.4 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. Oil rig builder Keppel Corporation Ltd fell 1.4 percent. Oil edged lower on Tuesday, declining for a second day and sapping more strength from a third-quarter rally, amid signs that a global glut in crude may not be clearing as quickly as bulls had hoped. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0400 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3242.12 3262.1 -0.61 Bangkok 1689.35 1688.64 0.04 Manila 8298.14 8256.28 0.51 Jakarta 5927.835 5914.03 0.23 Kuala Lumpur 1757.22 1754.78 0.14 Ho Chi Minh 803.86 802.23 0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3242.12 2880.76 12.54 Bangkok 1689.35 1542.94 9.49 Manila 8298.14 6840.64 21.31 Jakarta 5927.835 5296.711 11.92 Kuala Lumpur 1757.22 1641.73 7.03 Ho Chi Minh 803.86 664.87 20.90 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Additional reporting by Chandini Monnappa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)