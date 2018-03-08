FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Company News
March 8, 2018 / 9:59 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Indonesia snaps 6-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Thailand, Philippines down
    * Indonesia, Vietnam rise over 1 pct

    By Susan Mathew
    March 8 (Reuters) - Most southeast Asian markets rose on
Thursday, with Indonesia and Vietnam gaining more than 1 percent
each, as fears of a global trade war eased after the White House
said some trade partners may be exempted from President Donald
Trump's proposed tariffs.
    Broader Asian peers climbed nearly 1 percent
after White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said Canada, Mexico
and a clutch of other countries may be exempted from impending
hefty U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.
    Indonesia rose after six consecutive days of losses,
helped by gains in lenders including Bank Central Asia
and Bank Negara Indonesia, up more than 3 percent
each.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose as much as 1.3 percent.
    Vietnam shares were lifted by real estate company
Vingroup and financial intermediary Vietnam Prosperity
, with both hitting all-time highs.
    Thai shares declined for a seventh straight session,
their longest losing streak since November 2015, as energy
company PTT Pcl shed 1.5 percent and property developer
Central Pattana dropped nearly 5 percent.
    Philippine shares were down 0.3 percent, with 
financials dragging the index lower, a day before the release of
January trade balance data. Philippines had finished 2017
posting its largest ever annual trade deficit, pressuring the
peso. 
    BDO Unibank and Ayala Corp lost more than 2
percent each. 
    
   
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY
    
 Market          Current   Previous     Pct Move
                           close        
 Singapore       3480.44   3450.69      0.86
 Bangkok         1778.9    1781.64      -0.15
 Manila          8381.85   8404.69      -0.27
 Jakarta         6443.021  6368.267     1.17
 Kuala Lumpur    1839.62   1837.9       0.09
 Ho Chi Minh     1124.15   1112.26      1.07
                                        
 Change on year                         
 Market          Current   End 2017     Pct Move
 Singapore       3480.44   3402.92      2.28
 Bangkok         1778.9    1753.71      1.44
 Manila          8381.85   8558.42      -2.06
 Jakarta         6443.021  6355.654     1.37
 Kuala Lumpur    1839.62   1796.81      2.38
 Ho Chi Minh     1124.15   984.24       14.22
 


 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.