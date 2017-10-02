FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on China data; Thailand hits 24-yr closing high
October 2, 2017 / 10:18 AM / 16 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on China data; Thailand hits 24-yr closing high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Oct 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher as upbeat manufacturing data from China and Japan boosted
investor sentiment in the region, while Thailand hit a near
24-year closing high.
    China's manufacturing activity in September grew at the
fastest pace since 2012 as factories cranked up output to take
advantage of strong demand and high prices, easing worries of a
slowdown before a key political meeting next month.
    Meanwhile, a Bank of Japan survey showed big manufacturers
in the country have more confidence in Japan's business
conditions than they have had for a decade as a weak yen and
strong global demand add momentum to the economic
recovery. 
    "Anything that will boost economies of Japan and China will
improve the sentiment in the region. Prospect of continuous
improvement on the economic side will boost equities along the
way," said Manny Cruz, analyst at Manila-based Asiasec Equities
Inc.
    Thailand shares gained 0.9 percent and closed at
their highest level since January 1994 after consumer price
index data for September indicated that the country's central
bank had room to keep monetary policy loose to aid growth. 
    Thailand's annual headline consumer price index rose for a
third straight month in September, beating forecasts, government
data showed on Monday, but the rate was still below the central
bank's target.
    Energy sector giant PTT Pcl ended nearly 2 percent
higher, while consumer staples stock CP All Pcl rose
1.9 percent to close at a record high.
    Meanwhile, Indonesian shares ended 0.2 percent
firmer at an over one-month closing high. 
     Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased for a fourth month
in September to its lowest since March on the back of a
continued decline in food prices, the statistics bureau said on
Monday.
    Singapore shares gained the most in the region,
ending up 1.3 percent, after data showed the country's private
home prices rose for the first time in four years in the third
quarter, marking a possible turning point for the
sector.
    DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank Ltd
 closed up 2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. 
    Vietnam shares pared early gains and closed 0.3
percent down, while Malaysia ended marginally lower,
posting its 10th straight session of loss.
        
For Asian Companies click;
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3262.1        3219.91      1.31
  Bangkok          1688.64       1673.16      0.93
  Manila           8256.28       8171.43      1.04
  Jakarta          5914.03       5900.854     0.22
  Kuala Lumpur     1754.78       1755.58      -0.05
  Ho Chi Minh      802.23        804.42       -0.27
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3262.1        2880.76      13.24
  Bangkok          1688.64       1542.94      9.44
  Manila           8256.28       6840.64      20.69
  Jakarta          5914.03       5296.711     11.65
  Kuala Lumpur     1754.78       1641.73      6.89
  Ho Chi Minh      802.23        664.87       20.66
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

