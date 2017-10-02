SE Asia Stocks-Most gain on China data; Thailand hits 24-yr closing high

By Sumeet Gaikwad Oct 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher as upbeat manufacturing data from China and Japan boosted investor sentiment in the region, while Thailand hit a near 24-year closing high. China's manufacturing activity in September grew at the fastest pace since 2012 as factories cranked up output to take advantage of strong demand and high prices, easing worries of a slowdown before a key political meeting next month. Meanwhile, a Bank of Japan survey showed big manufacturers in the country have more confidence in Japan's business conditions than they have had for a decade as a weak yen and strong global demand add momentum to the economic recovery. "Anything that will boost economies of Japan and China will improve the sentiment in the region. Prospect of continuous improvement on the economic side will boost equities along the way," said Manny Cruz, analyst at Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. Thailand shares gained 0.9 percent and closed at their highest level since January 1994 after consumer price index data for September indicated that the country's central bank had room to keep monetary policy loose to aid growth. Thailand's annual headline consumer price index rose for a third straight month in September, beating forecasts, government data showed on Monday, but the rate was still below the central bank's target. Energy sector giant PTT Pcl ended nearly 2 percent higher, while consumer staples stock CP All Pcl rose 1.9 percent to close at a record high. Meanwhile, Indonesian shares ended 0.2 percent firmer at an over one-month closing high. Indonesia's annual inflation rate eased for a fourth month in September to its lowest since March on the back of a continued decline in food prices, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Singapore shares gained the most in the region, ending up 1.3 percent, after data showed the country's private home prices rose for the first time in four years in the third quarter, marking a possible turning point for the sector. DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank Ltd closed up 2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively. Vietnam shares pared early gains and closed 0.3 percent down, while Malaysia ended marginally lower, posting its 10th straight session of loss. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3262.1 3219.91 1.31 Bangkok 1688.64 1673.16 0.93 Manila 8256.28 8171.43 1.04 Jakarta 5914.03 5900.854 0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1754.78 1755.58 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 802.23 804.42 -0.27 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3262.1 2880.76 13.24 Bangkok 1688.64 1542.94 9.44 Manila 8256.28 6840.64 20.69 Jakarta 5914.03 5296.711 11.65 Kuala Lumpur 1754.78 1641.73 6.89 Ho Chi Minh 802.23 664.87 20.66 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Vyas Mohan)