SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippines, Thailand hit fresh records






January 5, 2018 / 4:09 AM / in a day

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Philippines, Thailand hit fresh records

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Aditya Soni
    Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Friday as Asian equities drew heart from record-setting gains on
Wall Street overnight, with the Philippines and Thailand
climbing to fresh all-time highs.
    U.S. stocks extended their strong start to the new year on
Thursday, with the Dow industrials breaking above the 25,000
level for the first time and other major indexes hitting record
closing highs again, propelled by strong global economic data.

    Asian shares inched closer to their record 2007 peak on
Friday as U.S. jobs data pointed to firm economic growth. MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.2 percent in early trade.
    The gains on Wall Street have had a positive impact as most
global asset managers are willing to take on risk, especially in
the emerging markets, said Fio Dejesus, equity research analyst
at RCBC Securities.    
    Philippine shares rose more than 1 percent, with
industrials accounting for half of the gains. 
    SM Investments Corp scaled an all-time peak, while
JG Summit Holdings Inc climbed to its highest since
Nov. 3. 
    The Philippines' annual inflation rate held steady in
December, bringing the average for 2017 to 3.2 percent, well
within the central bank's target rate, the statistics agency
said on Friday.
    Thai shares ticked up 0.3 percent, on track to
register four consecutive winning sessions, with utilities and
financials accumulating most of the gains.
   Mobile network operator Advanced Info Service led
the charge, while Bangkok Bank climbed to a near
three-and-a-half-year high. 
    Malaysian shares rose 0.7 percent, with
telecommunication services and industrials leading the gainers
    Axiata Group surging 5 percent to a near
one-and-a-half-year high, while Sime Darby rose 9
percent. 
    Malaysia's November exports rose 14.4 percent from a year
earlier, slower than the previous month, on lower shipments of
commodities, but above the 13.9 percent rise forecast by a
Reuters poll, government data showed on Friday.
    Indonesian shares gained slightly, while Singapore
 was largely steady. 
    Vietnam shares fell 0.3 percent, on track to snap
nine sessions of consecutive gains. 
  
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
    
 Change as of 0402                            
 GMT                                          
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3501      3501.16         0.00
 Bangkok            1796.69   1791.02         0.32
 Manila             8830.76   8739.83         1.04
 Jakarta            6295.452  6292.321        0.05
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.66   1803.45         0.68
 Ho Chi Minh        1016.97   1019.75         -0.27
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore          3501      3402.92         2.88
 Bangkok            1796.69   1753.71         2.45
 Manila             8830.76   8,558.42        3.18
 Jakarta            6295.452  6,355.65        -0.95
 Kuala Lumpur       1815.66   1796.81         1.05
 Ho Chi Minh        1016.97   984.24          3.33
 



 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
