February 15, 2018 / 4:44 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most gain tracking broader Asia; Philippines falls

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan up 1.3 pct
    * Singapore up 1.3 pct after strong export data
    * Malaysia, Indonesia set for fourth winning session
    * Philippines falls 0.9 pct after two winning sessions

    Feb 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets firmed
on Thursday, tracking broader Asia, with Singapore surging after
data showed a faster-than-expected growth in exports last month,
while the Philippines fell after two days of strong gains.
    Asian stocks rose after Wall Street posted gains overnight,
brushing aside strong U.S. inflation data, while Treasury yields
jumped in anticipation of more rapid U.S. interest rate hikes.

     MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 was up 1.3 percent by 0400 GMT. 
    "People are starting to reassess, even with higher inflation
numbers, even with higher yields, as long as earnings growth
continues to be positive, it's enough to offset the higher
yields," said Joel Ng, a research analyst at KGI Securities in
Singapore.
    Valuations in Asia especially are cheaper compared to U.S.
markets and a lot of companies have been raising dividends
lately, Ng added.
    Singapore shares rose as much as 1.1 percent, boosted
by financials.
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd climbed 4.1
percent, while United Overseas Bank Ltd rose 3.1
percent. 
    The city-state's annual non-oil domestic exports in January
surged 13 percent, beating analysts' 9 percent growth estimate,
as sales of petrochemical products jumped, suggesting broadening
domestic economic growth.  
    Malaysian shares rose as much as 0.4 percent, on
track to end higher for a fourth consecutive session, on the
back of gains in consumer staples and financials.
    Palm oil producer Sime Darby Plantation Bhd
climbed 2 percent, while financial firm CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
 gained 1.2 percent. 
    Indonesian stocks gained as much as 0.5 percent,
with materials and energy sectors rising on the back of strong
commodity prices.
    Coal miner Adaro Energy Tbk PT rose 2.5 percent,
while nickel miner Vale Indonesia Tbk PT climbed 3.9
percent.
    Meanwhile, Philippine shares fell as much as 0.9
percent, after gaining 1.3 percent over the last two sessions.
    Telecom service provider PLDT Inc lost as much as
2.4 percent, while BDO Unibank Inc fell 1.3 percent. 
    Vietnam stock market was closed for a holiday.    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0345 GMT
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3442.12   3402.86         1.15
 Bangkok            1796.49   1792.09         0.25
 Manila             8535.53   8598.11         -0.73
 Jakarta            6602.772  6594.401        0.13
 Kuala Lumpur       1840.72   1834.93         0.32
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3442.12   3402.92         1.15
 Bangkok            1796.49   1753.71         2.44
 Manila             8535.53   8558.42         -0.27
 Jakarta            6602.772  6355.654        3.89
 Kuala Lumpur       1840.72   1796.81         2.44
 


 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto, additional reporting by Karthika
Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
