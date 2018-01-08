SE Asia Stocks-Most gain; Vietnam hits 10-year closing high

By Sandhya Sampath Jan 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Monday tracking broader Asia and on expectations of strong first-quarter earnings, while Vietnam recorded its highest close in more than a decade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan crept towards an all-time peak, with brisk economic growth and benign inflation adding to the risk appetite, while U.S. stocks notched their best weekly gains in more than a year on Friday. In Southeast Asia, ahead of the results season, there is positive expectation about first-quarter earnings, said Joel Ng, an analyst at KGI Securities in Singapore. Vietnam stocks erased early losses and ended one percent firmer at 1,022.90, their highest since November 2007, helped by gains in energy and basic materials. Vietnam National Petroleum Group ended 6.3 percent higher while steel maker Hoa Phat Group JSC climbed 3.1 percent to a record close. The Malaysian index added 0.8 percent to 1,832.15, its highest since April 2015, as energy stocks such as Petronas Gas Bhd climbed on firmer global oil prices. Singapore shares gained 0.7 percent to their highest in nearly 32 months, driven by financial and industrial stocks. Real estate firm CapitaLand Ltd ended 1.9 percent up, while Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd gained 1.7 percent. Indonesian shares rose for a third straight session, closing 0.5 percent higher, with energy and industrial stocks accounting for most of the gains. Adaro Energy Tbk PT ended up 8.5 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 0.6 percent. Philippine shares erased early gains to close 0.3 percent lower with financials and real estate stocks accounting for more than half of the losses. "I think it is a correction after last week's run up. I think we can go down a little further," said Joseph Roxas, president at Manila-based Eagle Equities. Meanwhile, Thai shares gave up gains towards the end of the session and closed 0.15 percent lower as consumer staples and energy stocks fell. CP ALL PCL and PTT Exploration and Production PCL lost 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 3512.18 3489.45 0.65 Bangkok 1792.81 1795.45 0.15 Manila 8745.12 8770 -0.28 Jakarta 6385.404 6353.738 0.50 Kuala Lumpur 1832.15 1817.97 0.78 Ho Chi Minh 1022.9 1012.65 1.01 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3512.18 3402.92 3.21 Bangkok 1792.81 1753.71 2.2 Manila 8745.12 8558.42 2.2 Jakarta 6385.404 6355.654 0.47 Kuala Lumpur 1832.15 1796.81 1.97 Ho Chi Minh 1022.9 984.24 3.93 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Vyas Mohan)