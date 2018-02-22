SE Asia Stocks-Most lower; U.S. rate hike worries weigh

* Philippine index down 1.2 pct on broad-based losses * Singapore falls 1 pct Feb 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, as the possibility that the U.S. Federal Reserve will move to raise interest rates as early as next month weighed on investor sentiment. The Fed's rate-setting committee showed more confidence in the need to keep raising interest rates at its Jan. 30-31 meeting, minutes released on Wednesday showed, with most believing that inflation would perk up. U.S. benchmark 10-year note yields, which move inversely to prices, touched a more than four-year high after the Fed minutes. Most Asian share markets followed the S&P 500 futures lower on Thursday as speculation of faster hikes in U.S interest rates soured risk appetite globally. In Southeast Asia, the Philippine index fell 1.2 percent to hit a one-week low as industrials, financials and real estate stocks lost ground. SM Investments Corp fell as much as 2.8 percent to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while SM Prime Holdings Inc slipped over 3 percent. Ayala Corp lost 4.6 percent, its biggest intraday drop since late October. Singapore shares shed as much as 1 percent, with top lender DBS Group Holdings Ltd retreating from a record high hit in the previous session and conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd down as much as 1.1 percent. Indonesia slipped 0.4 percent, falling for a third day, led by financials. Bank Negara Indonesia was down 3.4 percent. Malaysian shares rose early in the session, but gave up gains to trade marginally lower. Vietnam fell as much as 0.9 percent before recovering on financial stocks. Vietinbank surged 6.1 percent to a record high. The Thai index rose as much as 0.4 percent, with PTT PCL climbing 5 percent to touch a record high. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0334 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3487.19 3516.23 -0.83 Bangkok 1804.61 1801.16 0.19 Manila 8511.1 8613.65 -1.19 Jakarta 6624.419 6643.4 -0.29 Kuala Lumpur 1857.17 1858.17 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 1089.43 1087.15 0.21 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3487.19 3402.92 2.48 Bangkok 1804.61 1753.71 2.90 Manila 8511.1 8558.42 -0.55 Jakarta 6624.419 6355.654 4.23 Kuala Lumpur 1857.17 1796.81 3.36 Ho Chi Minh 1089.43 984.24 10.69 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)