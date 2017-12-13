FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most recover from early falls; Singapore at 31-month high
December 13, 2017 / 10:43 AM / in a day

SE Asia Stocks-Most recover from early falls; Singapore at 31-month high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Chris Thomas
    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
recovered to close higher on Wednesday, with Singapore settling
at its highest in 31 months.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 rose 0.4 percent as crude oil futures gained
some lost ground.
    Crude oil futures climbed after investors took profits
following their surge to two-year highs in the previous session
on an unplanned closure of a pipeline that carries the largest
volume of North Sea crude oil.
    Meanwhile, Democrat Doug Jones won a bitter fight for a
Senate seat in deeply conservative Alabama, causing the dollar
to dip from a four-week high, and taking the spotlight away from
the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.
    Investor sentiment in Southeast Asia got a boost after
Manila-based Asian Development Bank raised its economic growth
estimate for developing Asia to 6 percent for this year from 5.9
percent, citing stronger-than-expected exports and China's
resilience.
    Southeast Asian stock markets had gained 5.8 percent to 39
percent so far this year as of Wednesday's close, with Vietnam
emerging as the top performer.
    Singapore shares closed marginally higher after
declining as much as 0.4 percent earlier in the day.
    Financials led the comeback, with United Overseas Bank
 and DBS Group rebounding from early falls to
close at record highs.
    Economists have raised their forecasts for Singapore's
economic growth this year, as they upgraded their views on
manufacturing and exports, a central bank survey showed.

    Malaysian shares climbed 0.5 percent to close at
their highest in over one month. Genting Bhd and
Genting Malaysia Bhd were the biggest boost, rising
over 4 percent each.
    Philippine shares ended 0.3 percent higher, led by
consumer staple and telecom stocks. JG Summit Holdings Inc
 gained 5.2 percent, while PLDT Inc climbed 1.5
percent.
    Vietnam shares gave up early gains to close 0.3
percent lower, with Vietcombank declining 1.6 percent.
         
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS:       
 Change on day                                
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3468.77   3465.54         0.09
 Bangkok            1706.93   1702.17         0.28
 Manila             8359.61   8334.06         0.31
 Jakarta            6054.604  6032.371        0.37
 Kuala Lumpur       1737.66   1729.57         0.47
 Ho Chi Minh        924.4     927.25          -0.31
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore          3468.77   2880.76         20.41
 Bangkok            1706.93   1542.94         10.63
 Manila             8359.61   6840.64         22.21
 Jakarta            6054.604  5296.711        14.31
 Kuala Lumpur       1737.66   1641.73         5.84
 Ho Chi Minh        924.4     664.87          39.03
  

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Additional reporting
by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

