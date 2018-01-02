FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as China data lifts mood; Indonesia hits record
#Company News
January 2, 2018 / 4:25 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as China data lifts mood; Indonesia hits record

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Aditya Soni
    Jan 2 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets firmed
on Tuesday, tracking broader Asia, as strong China manufacturing
data and ebbing tensions on the Korean Peninsula aided positive
sentiment, with Indonesia setting a fresh record.
    Manufacturing growth in the world's second largest economy 
unexpectedly accelerated to a four-month high in December as
factories cranked up production to meet a surge in new orders, a
private business survey showed.
    Meanwhile, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un used his
televised New Year's Day speech to call for lower military
tensions and improved ties with the South.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 climbed 0.5 percent to a level last visited in
2007, having risen by one-third in value last year.
    Singapore shares firmed 0.4 percent to a two-week
high, with financials and real estate stocks accounting for most
of the gains. 
   The city-state's full-year growth for 2017 came in at the top
end of the government's official 3.0 to 3.5 percent forecast
range, marking the fastest expansion since 2014.
    Index heavyweight DBS Group Holdings Ltd climbed
0.5 percent to a 2-week high, while Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd
 rose 0.7 percent. 
    Indonesian shares climbed 0.8 percent to an all-time
high, led by financials and consumer staples.
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate in December picked up pace
for the first time since June as consumers shopped for year-end
holidays, statistics bureau data showed.
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT firmed 2.4 percent, while
Charoen Pokphand Indonesia Tbk Pt added 7 percent. 
    Vietnam shares rose 0.5 percent, with Saigon Beer
Alcohol Beverage Corp gaining 1.4 percent.
    Meanwhile, Malaysian shares fell 0.9 percent, with
the consumer staples sector weighing on the index the most.
    "This is most likely the reaction towards strong share
prices in the previous (trading) days. It's only the first day
of trading for the year, so it's hard to say it's indicative of
a longer term trend," said Jolynn Kek, investment manager at
Aberdeen Asset Management Sdn Bhd.
    The country's factory activity shrank slightly in December
on the back of a contraction in new orders and slowing growth in
output, data from the Markit Malaysia Purchasing Managers' Index
showed.
   Sime Darby Plantation Bhd slumped 8.2 percent and
was the biggest drag on the benchmark Malaysian index, while
Malayan Banking Bhd slipped 1.9 percent.  
    Thai and Philippine markets were closed on account of
regional holidays.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change as of 0414                            
 GMT                                          
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3415.76   3402.92         0.38
 Jakarta            6403.181  6355.654        0.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1780.64   1796.81         -0.90
 Ho Chi Minh        989.12    984.24          0.50
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End prev yr     Pct Move
 Singapore          3415.76   3402.92         0.38
 Jakarta            6403.181  6355.65         0.75
 Kuala Lumpur       1780.64   1796.81         -0.90
 Ho Chi Minh        989.12    984.24          0.50
 

 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by
Liz Lee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
