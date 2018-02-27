SE Asia Stocks-Most rise as U.S. rate concerns ease

* Philippine shares rise more than 1 pct * Focus on Jerome Powell's first congressional testimony * Thai shares come off record high, close slightly down By Aditya Soni Feb 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets closed higher on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street as a fall in U.S. Treasury yields eased concerns about rising interest rates. Wall Street finished near three-week highs on Monday ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's long-awaited first congressional testimony later on Tuesday. "Investors appear less concerned by U.S. rate hikes than at any point this month, which is what is providing the positive tone in global equity markets," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia Pacific at Oanda. Powell's testimony will be scrutinized for clues on the pace of Fed's policy normalisation following years of stimulus. Philippine shares rose 1.1 percent, outperforming other markets in the region. Industrials and financials were the top performers, with BDO Unibank Inc surging 4.7 percent and JG Summit Holdings Inc climbing 5.6 percent. Malaysian shares firmed 0.6 percent, led by a rally in financials. CIMB Group Holdings, Malaysia's second-largest lender, climbed 1.3 percent to its highest close since late August 2014, while Hong Leong Bank Bhd rose to a record close. Vietnam shares added 0.5 percent, extending gains into a third session, while Indonesian stocks rose 0.7 percent, driven by materials. Cement producer Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk PT accounted for most of the gains with a jump of 9.3 percent to its highest close since Jan. 18 . Thai shares came off a record high hit earlier in the session to close down 0.2 percent. Convenience store operator CP All PCL fell 1.5 percent and accounted for most of the decline. Singapore shares fell 0.4 percent, dragged by a near 2 percent fall in DBS Group Holdings, the city-state's biggest company by market capitalisation. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3540.39 3555.85 -0.43 Bangkok 1830.39 1834.18 -0.21 Manila 8592.38 8499.98 1.09 Jakarta 6598.926 6554.673 0.68 Kuala Lumpur 1871.46 1860.08 0.61 Ho Chi Minh 1119.61 1114.53 0.46 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Singapore 3540.39 3402.92 4.04 Bangkok 1830.39 1753.71 4.37 Manila 8592.38 8,558.42 0.40 Jakarta 6598.926 6,355.65 3.83 Kuala Lumpur 1871.46 1796.81 4.15 Ho Chi Minh 1119.61 984.24 13.75 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)