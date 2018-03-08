SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on hopes of exemptions in U.S. tariff plan

* Singapore leads gains in region * Thai shares on track for 7th straight session of losses By Susan Mathew March 8 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose in thin trade on Thursday, on news U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminium may exclude some major trade partners, including Canada and Mexico, soothing fears of an impending trade war. Worries of a trade war were rekindled on Wednesday after a free trade proponent at the Trump administration, Gary Cohn, announced his departure, sending markets down. "... White House Press Secretary (Sarah Huckabee) Sanders did some damage control by suggesting that there are "potential carve outs for Canada and Mexico based on national security, and possibly other countries as well..."," OCBC Bank said in a note. Risk appetite, however, continues to be lower on the implications of the proposed tariff, it added. In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares led the gains with a 0.8 percent increase, buoyed by top banks. United Overseas Bank, DBS Group Holdings and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose between 0.5 percent and 1.3 percent. The Indonesian benchmark equity index, which dropped more than 2 percent in the previous session, was 0.3 percent higher. Bank Central Asia boosted the index the most, ahead of annual results later in the day. Telekom Indonesia logged gains of 1.5 percent. An index of the country's most liquid stocks rose as much as 1.3 percent. The Thai index fell for a seventh straight session, as energy stocks slumped. PTT Pcl and IRPC Pcl slipped 0.7 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Philippine stocks lost 0.6 percent, as financial stocks such as BDO Unibank and Ayala Corp shed over 2 percent each. Asia shares excluding Japan were 0.8 percent higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0348 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3478.04 3450.69 0.79 Bangkok 1779.58 1781.64 -0.12 Manila 8355.74 8404.69 -0.58 Jakarta 6423.602 6368.267 0.87 Kuala Lumpur 1843.43 1837.9 0.30 Ho Chi Minh 1115.99 1112.26 0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3478.04 3402.92 2.21 Bangkok 1779.58 1753.71 1.48 Manila 8355.74 8558.42 -2.37 Jakarta 6423.602 6355.654 1.07 Kuala Lumpur 1843.43 1796.81 2.59 Ho Chi Minh 1115.99 984.24 13.39 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)