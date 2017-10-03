SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Philippines, Indonesia hit record closes

By Sumeet Gaikwad Oct 3 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Tuesday drawing confidence from overnight records on Wall Street, with the Philippine and Indonesian indexes hitting fresh closing highs. U.S. stocks started the fourth quarter on a strong note on Monday, with all three major indexes hitting record high closes as data pointed to underlying strength in the economy. A measure of U.S. manufacturing activity surged to a near 13-1/2-year high in September. The Philippine index gained 0.7 percent to end at an all-time high, rising for the third consecutive session, led by financial and industrial stocks. Market heavyweight BDO Unibank Inc rose 1.7 percent to close at a record high, while Ayala Land Inc added 0.9 percent. "Investors began their positioning to kick off the fourth quarter, buying up the market once more. There was also a spillover effect from Wall Street," said Luis Limlingan, managing director at Manila-based Regina Capital Development Corp. The Philippine annual inflation likely quickened for a third straight month in September on higher electricity and transport costs but the expected outcome is still within the central bank's comfort range, a Reuters poll showed. Indonesian shares climbed 0.4 percent to close at a record high, with consumer staples and energy stocks leading the gains. Unilever Indonesia rose 1.4 percent while mining contractor United Tractors ended 2.8 percent firmer. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks gained about 0.5 percent, its highest in over three months. Meanwhile, Malaysian shares closed 0.3 percent higher, snapping a 10-session losing streak. Blue chip Genting Malaysia added 3.2 percent, its biggest jump in over three months, while Petronas Gas rose just over 1 percent. Thai equities rose marginally, hovering close to a 24-year high, led by energy and utilities stocks. Global Power Synergy Pcl rose 8.5 percent closing at an all-time high, while PTT Pcl gained nearly 1 percent. Thailand's leading business groups raised economic forecasts on Tuesday, citing stronger-than-expected exports and signs of recovery in private consumption and investment. Meanwhile, Singapore shares shed 0.5 percent with United Overseas Bank Ltd and Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd slipping 1 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. Oil rig builder Keppel Corp Ltd fell 0.9 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Pct Move Close Singapore 3246.08 3262.1 -0.49 Bangkok 1689.97 1688.64 0.08 Manila 8312.93 8256.28 0.69 Jakarta 5939.453 5914.03 0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1759.67 1754.78 0.28 Ho Chi Minh 798 802.23 -0.53 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3246.08 2880.76 12.68 Bangkok 1689.97 1542.94 9.53 Manila 8312.93 6840.64 21.52 Jakarta 5939.453 5296.711 12.13 Kuala Lumpur 1759.67 1641.73 7.18 Ho Chi Minh 798 664.87 20.02 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)