January 22, 2018 / 5:02 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Philippines, Indonesia scale record highs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Nicole Pinto
    Jan 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Monday with the Philippine and Indonesia indexes scaling
record levels, while broader Asian equities pulled back slightly
after the U.S. government was forced to shut down.
    The Philippine Stock Exchange PSEi Index rose as much
as 0.7 percent to an all-time high of 8,975.12 on optimism about
the economy a day ahead of the release of fourth-quarter GDP
data.
    DBS Group Research said in a note that it forecast GDP
growth of 6.9 percent in the fourth quarter.
    "Overall domestic demand is likely to remain strong in 2018,
supported by the government's infrastructure push. Our current
forecast pencil in steady GDP growth of 6.7 percent in 2018/19,"
said DBS Group. 
    The country's statistics agency revised last Friday the
third-quarter GDP growth rate to 7 percent from 6.9 percent.

    Industrial and real estate stocks led the rise. Property
developer SM Prime Holdings Inc rose as much as 1.3
percent, while property investment company LT Group Inc
gained as much as 5.4 percent to its highest in over four years.
    Indonesian shares extended gains into a sixth
session and hit a life high.
    Energy stocks led the gains. Coal miners Indo Tambangraya
Megah Tbk PT and Adaro Energy Tbk PT climbed
as much as 6.6 percent and 7.8 percent, respectively.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose 0.4 percent.
    Vietnam shares gained as much as 1.3 percent to a
more than 10-year high. Utilities and financials were the top
performers, with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade
of Viet Nam hitting a record high and Petrovietnam Gas
Joint Stock Corp rising 4.3 percent. 
    Singapore shares were flat as gains in industrials
were offset by lagging financial and consumer discretionary
stocks. 
    Index heavyweight Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd
rose as much as 3.1 percent, while United Overseas Bank Ltd
 fell up to 1.1 percent.
    Thai shares rose slightly, helped by gains in energy and
industrial stocks. 
    Data released earlier in the day showed that the country's
customs-cleared annual exports rose for a tenth straight month
in December, but at a slower pace than the previous month and
below expectations, and posted the first trade deficit in five
months.  

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0419 GMT
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                      
 Change on the day                                  
 Market                   Current   previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3553.24   3550.36         0.08
 Bangkok                  1824.77   1821.34         0.19
 Manila                   8965.13   8915.92         0.55
 Jakarta                  6515.258  6490.896        0.38
 Kuala Lumpur             1826.52   1828.83         -0.13
 Ho Chi Minh              1079.19   1062.07         1.61
                                                    
 Change so far this year                            
 Market                   Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore                3553.24   3402.92         4.42
 Bangkok                  1824.77   1753.71         4.05
 Manila                   8965.13   8558.42         4.75
 Jakarta                  6515.258  6355.654        2.51
 Kuala Lumpur             1826.52   1796.81         1.65
 Ho Chi Minh              1079.19   984.24          9.65
 
 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
