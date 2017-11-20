FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Thailand gains on strong econ data
Sections
Featured
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
Autos
Automaker Mahindra wants to sell electric vehicles in U.S.
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
In modernizing nuclear arsenal, U.S. stokes new arms race
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
Column
India rushing to join natural gas boom risks LNG shortage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
November 20, 2017 / 10:15 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Most rise; Thailand gains on strong econ data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets began the
week on a positive note tracking broader Asia, with Thailand
ending higher on strong economic data, while Indonesia came off
record highs hit earlier in the session. 
    Thai shares ended the session up 0.3 percent after
data showed the economy grew 4.3 percent in the third quarter,
its fastest pace in 4-1/2 years.
    Consumer staples and material stocks were the best
performers, with Siam Cement finishing up 1.3 percent,
while retail chain operator CP All closed at a record
high, up over 3 percent. 
    Meanwhile, Indonesian shares came off a life-high
hit in early session, but managed to close marginally up, buoyed
by consumer staples and materials. 
    The index is up for a third straight day after the central
bank kept interest rates unchanged last week.
    "Most analyst's were expecting the rates to remain
unchanged. However, there were some concerns as President Joko
Widodo had voiced out his message that he wants to cut rates one
more time before the end of the year," said Taye Shim, analyst
at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. 
    Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks rose as
much as 1.2 percent to hit a record high, but closed flat. 
    Tobacco company Gudang Garam rose 3.1 percent,
while Bank Mandiri gained as much as 2.1 percent to
hit a record high.    
    Philippine stocks edged up helped by financial stocks
such as SM Investment and BDO Unibank. 
    Singapore shares reversed losses to close marginally
up, while the Vietnam index rose as much as 1.1 percent
to a near-decade high.
         
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : CHANGE ON DAY
    
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3386.59   3382.38         0.12
 Bangkok            1714.38   1709.38         0.29
 Manila             8321.98   8311.08         0.13
 Jakarta            6053.282  6051.732        0.03
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.36   1721.66         -0.19
 Ho Chi Minh        903.55    890.69          1.44
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore          3386.59   2880.76         17.56
 Bangkok            1714.38   1542.94         11.11
 Manila             8321.98   6840.64         21.65
 Jakarta            6053.282  5296.711        14.28
 Kuala Lumpur       1718.36   1641.73         4.67
 Ho Chi Minh        903.55    664.87          35.90
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.