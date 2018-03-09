SE Asia Stocks-Most slip; Thailand posts longest losing streak since Aug 2013

* Indonesian shares fall most this week since Dec 2016 * Philippines posts third straight weekly decline By Susan Mathew March 9 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended lower on Friday with Thailand posting its longest losing streak since August 2013, while investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data for cues on the pace of rate hikes in the United States. "Most (Southeast Asian) equities will look for further direction from how the Fed (U.S. Federal Reserve) will react to the American jobs data," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. Thai shares declined for an eighth straight session, dragged down by losses in energy stocks. Energy Absolute dropped 8.1 percent and Gulf Energy Development fell 6.3 percent. Thai shares declined 2 percent this week after posting three straight weekly gains. Indonesian shares slipped, their fifth session of drop in six, pulled down by consumer stocks. Unilever Indonesia and media company Elang Mahkota were the biggest drags on the index. Indonesian shares shed 2.3 percent this week, their steepest since December 2016. The country's current account deficit is expected to widen this year, but no larger than 2.1 percent of the gross domestic product, said the central bank governor. Philippine shares fell marginally with a drop in Ayala Corp outweighing a gain in SM Prime Holdings . Data out earlier in the day showed that the Philippine export growth slowed the most in more than a year in January, keeping the country's trade deficit at a high level that could further weigh on the peso, the worst performing Asian currency. Philippine shares declined 1 percent this week in their third straight weekly drop. Broader Asian shares, however, remained firm as hopes of a breakthrough in the North Korean nuclear standoff rose. U.S. President Donald Trump said he was prepared to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un in what would be the first face-to-face encounter between the two countries' leaders. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 3485.57 3480.44 0.15 Bangkok 1775.37 1778.9 -0.20 Manila 8372.51 8381.85 -0.11 Jakarta 6433.322 6443.021 -0.15 Kuala Lumpur 1843.92 1839.62 0.23 Ho Chi Minh 1123.41 1124.15 -0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3485.57 3402.92 2.43 Bangkok 1775.37 1753.71 1.24 Manila 8372.51 6952.08 20.43 Jakarta 6433.322 6355.654 1.22 Kuala Lumpur 1843.92 1796.81 2.62 Ho Chi Minh 1123.41 984.24 14.14 (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)