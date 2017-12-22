SE Asia Stocks-Most subdued ahead of holidays; Singapore up after 6 sessions of falls

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 22 (Reuters) - Singapore shares rose slightly on Friday after six consecutive sessions of declines, while most other Southeast Asian markets were subdued in thin trade ahead of a long holiday weekend. Asian stocks edged up after Wall Street rose on economic data pointing to steady economy growth in the United States. The U.S economy grew at its fastest pace in more than two years in the third quarter, concluding a fairly positive week for the United States, although growth came in slightly lower than forecasts. Investor sentiment has recently been upbeat following the passage of the U.S. tax bill and as Congress averted a government shutdown a day before federal funding was due to expire. Singapore shares rose 0.3 percent, buoyed by gains in financials, but were down 0.7 percent this week in what could be their third weekly drop. Top lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and DBS Group Holdings gained 1.1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Philippine shares slipped ahead of November budget deficit data expected later in the day. In October, the country had posted a budget deficit of 21.8 billion pesos ($433.87 million), much wider than the gap a year earlier. Losses in industrials slightly outweighed gains in financials. Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and LT Group Inc dropped 1.7 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. Indonesian shares edged down after closing at a record high on Thursday. Ratings agency Fitch upgraded the credit ratings of Southeast Asia's largest economy on Thursday, saying economic and monetary policies had made the economy resilient to external shocks. Gains in energy and financial stocks were offset by telecom stocks. United Tractors Tbk PT and Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rose 1.9 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT declined 0.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0334 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3391.71 3382.53 0.27 Bangkok 1738.84 1736.91 0.11 Manila 8371.12 8378.28 -0.09 Jakarta 6177.709 6183.391 -0.09 Kuala Lumpur 1750.45 1751.21 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 949.68 946.06 0.38 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3391.71 2880.76 17.74 Bangkok 1738.84 1542.94 12.70 Manila 8371.12 6840.64 22.37 Jakarta 6177.709 5296.711 16.63 Kuala Lumpur 1750.45 1641.73 6.62 Ho Chi Minh 949.68 664.87 42.84 ($1 = 50.2450 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)