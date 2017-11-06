SE Asia Stocks-Most up tracking Wall St; Trump's Asia visit in focus

By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Nov 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets edged higher on Monday, in tandem with Wall Street which gained on Friday on healthy corporate earnings and after data showed job growth in the world's largest economy accelerated in October. Wall Street was boosted by Apple Inc's shares that hit a record high, as stores opened doors to eager customers of the new iPhone X. The company forecast better-than-expected sales for the holiday shopping season in its fourth quarterly results out Friday. The U.S. labour department on Friday said that job growth accelerated in October, but wages grew at their slowest annual pace in more than 1-1/2 years in a sign that inflation probably will continue to undershoot the Federal Reserve's 2-percent target. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Asia will have an impact on investor sentiment. On his second day in Japan, Trump ramped up his tough rhetoric against North Korea, saying the United States and its allies are prepared to defend freedom. Among regional markets, the Philippine stock index jumped 0.8 percent with financials accounting for majority of the gains. SM Investments Corporation was up 1.5 percent, while real estate stock Ayala Land rose 1.3 percent. Indonesian stocks climbed 0.1 percent with industrial and financial stocks leading gains. The country's third-quarter gross domestic product grew at 5.06 percent, slightly slower than expected. A Reuters poll had forecast GDP growth at 5.13 percent. Malaysian stocks rose 0.1 percent, snapping four straight losing sessions, with industrial stock MISC Bhd recording its biggest intraday gain in more than 4 years after posting an over 5 times jump in its third quarter profit on Friday. On the other hand, Singapore shares dropped 0.2 percent, dragged down by financials. DBS Group shed as much as 1.6 percent after reporting dismal third-quarter results. The city-state's biggest lender saw three-quarter profits sliding to a five year low, as it nearly doubled provisions for loans to the troubled oil and gas industry. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0349 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3372.88 3382.31 -0.28 Bangkok 1704.01 1701.47 0.15 Manila 8445.33 8376.13 0.83 Jakarta 6046.782 6039.541 0.12 Kuala Lumpur 1743.42 1740.93 0.14 Ho Chi Minh 844.64 843.73 0.11 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3372.88 2880.76 17.08 Bangkok 1704.01 1542.94 10.44 Manila 8445.33 6840.64 23.46 Jakarta 6046.782 5296.711 14.16 Kuala Lumpur 1743.42 1641.73 6.19 Ho Chi Minh 844.64 664.87 27.04 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Vyas Mohan)