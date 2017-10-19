FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Muted; Malaysia hits 6-mth low
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
Movie Review: Secret Superstar
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
For some dissidents, party congress means a paid 'vacation'
Our best photos from India this week
Our best photos from India this week
#Company News
October 19, 2017 / 4:46 AM / in 3 days

SE Asia Stocks-Muted; Malaysia hits 6-mth low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Hanna Paul
    Oct 19 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
subdued and moving in a narrow range on Thursday, with Malaysia
edging down to its lowest in nearly six months, while Singapore
climbed, driven by the banking sector.
    Malaysian shares dropped as much as 0.3 percent to
their lowest since April 21, ahead of the monthly inflation data
due on Friday. 
    The consumer price index likely rose 4.3 percent in
September, analysts polled by Reuters forecast, indicating an
increase in the inflation rate for a second straight month. 

    Indonesian stocks held steady ahead of a policy
meeting later in the day in which the central bank is expected
to stay pat on the monetary policy.
    "Market and Mirae expect key interest rates to remain
unchanged at 4.25 percent," Mirae Asset Sekuritas said in a
note.    
    Philippine shares extended losses to a second straight day,
after giving up 0.8 percent in the previous session, as
investors continued to cash in on big caps.
    Conglomerates SM Investments Corp and JG Summit
Holdings lost as much as 1.1 percent and 1.8 percent,
respectively.
    Thai shares inched higher after data showed a trade
surplus in September.
    Singapore shares rose for the fifth session in six,
with United Overseas Bank and DBS Group Holdings
 the top gainers. 
    Singapore Exchange Ltd and U.S.-based Nasdaq
formed a pact to support fast growing Asian companies to list on
both capital markets possibly simultaneously.

    For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS : CHANGE AS AT 0430 GMT
    
  Change on the day                                   
  Market             Current      Previous    Pct Move
                                  close       
  Singapore          3341.97      3329.03     0.39
  Bangkok            1709.31      1707.53     0.10
  Manila             8423.77      8431.73     -0.09
  Jakarta            5928.786     5929.201    -0.01
  Kuala Lumpur       1745.54      1748.99     -0.20
  Ho Chi Minh        831.35       827.72      0.44
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market             Current      End 2016    Pct Move
  Singapore          3341.97      2880.76     16.01
  Bangkok            1709.31      1542.94     10.78
  Manila             8423.77      6840.64     23.1
  Jakarta            5928.786     5296.711    11.93
  Kuala Lumpur       1745.54      1641.73     6.32
  Ho Chi Minh        831.35       664.87      25
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
