SE Asia Stocks-Philippines extends rise; Indonesia gives up early gains

By Sandhya Sampath Aug 7 (Reuters) - Philippine shares rose for a third straight session on Monday and outperformed other Southeast Asian markets, while Indonesian stocks reversed early gains to close lower following disappointing gross domestic product data. Indonesia's GDP grew more slowly than expected in the second quarter as private consumption remained lethargic, adding to signs that Southeast Asia's largest economy is stuck in a low gear and may need more stimulus. "Weaker-than-expected second-quarter growth in Indonesia increases expectation that Bank Indonesia (BI) may resume rate cut," UOB Group said in a note. The Jakarta SE Composite Index rose as much as 0.6 percent before reversing its course to close 0.5 percent lower. Consumer staples and telecom stocks were the biggest losers with Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT declining 2 percent and XL Axiata Tbk PT shedding 1.2 percent. Meanwhile, Philippine shares closed 0.8 percent higher, with consumer and telecom stocks leading the broad-based gains. "There seems to be some buying interest on account of anticipation of better second-quarter corporate earnings for some blue chips," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp ended 1.7 percent higher, while telecom company PLDT Inc rose 0.6 percent. Among other Southeast Asian markets, Vietnam shares rose as much as 0.9 percent to their highest since February 2008, on the back of gains in energy and material stocks. Vietnam National Petroleum Group closed 5 percent higher as global oil prices held near nine-week highs. Malaysian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session, supported by gains in industrial and telecom stocks, while Singapore and Thailand ended slightly lower. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3320.67 3326.52 -0.18 Bangkok 1573.67 1578.26 -0.29 Manila 7992.27 7932.82 0.75 Jakarta 5749.292 5777.482 -0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1777.91 1774.53 0.19 Ho Chi Minh 792.98 788.68 0.55 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3320.67 2880.76 15.27 Bangkok 1573.67 1542.94 1.99 Manila 7992.27 6840.64 16.8 Jakarta 5749.292 5296.711 8.54 Kuala Lumpur 1777.91 1641.73 8.29 Ho Chi Minh 792.98 664.87 19.3 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)