SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls most, China selloff weighs

By Aaron Saldanha Nov 28 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell sharply on Tuesday as a selloff in Chinese stocks weighed on Southeast Asian markets, with Malaysia edging to a more than eight-month low. Chinese stocks fell 0.7 percent after shedding 1.3 percent in the previous session, while bond yields rose, hurting investor confidence amid Beijing's crackdown on shadow banking and other riskier forms of financing. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped further from decade highs, touching its lowest in a week. Philippine shares fell as much as 1.1 percent, after closing largely flat in the previous session. "We are catching up with yesterday's movement in the rest of Asia, following China. We were actually down this much yesterday, it was only at the close that we moved close to unchanged. So right now, we are just trying to catch," said Joseph Roxas, president at Manila-based Eagle Equities. Industrials and financial stocks weighed on the benchmark the most. However, the biggest drag was telecom PLDT Inc , which fell more than 4 percent to its lowest in eight months. "I see that movement to continue till the end of the year, because there will be foreign funds selling all the way up to the end of the year which is normal seasonal tendency and then the market will start to pick up when they come back in January," added Eagle Equities' Roxas. Meanwhile, Indonesia's index of its 45 most liquid stocks slipped as much as 0.6 percent, before recovering some lost ground, largely due to losses in consumer discretionary stocks such as Astra International, which fell as much as 1.8 percent. Malaysian shares also fell as much as 0.6 percent, largely due to telecom stocks, with Maxis Bhd hitting its lowest since the end of July. The Singapore benchmark was trading as much as 0.2 percent lower as gains in financials were more than offset by losses incurred in industrial stocks. Moving in the other direction, Thai shares were up 0.3 percent in early trade, helped by industrials and financial stocks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0315 GMT Change at 0315 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3432.41 3436.36 -0.11 Bangkok 1700.64 1695.67 0.29 Manila 8283.99 8361.69 -0.93 Jakarta 6048.95 6064.589 -0.26 Kuala Lumpur 1713.62 1719.86 -0.36 Ho Chi Minh 940.96 938.61 0.25 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3432.41 2880.76 19.15 Bangkok 1700.64 1542.94 10.22 Manila 8283.99 6840.64 21.10 Jakarta 6048.95 5296.711 14.20 Kuala Lumpur 1713.62 1641.73 4.38 Ho Chi Minh 940.96 664.87 41.53 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Nikhil Nainan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)