SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls on profit-taking, Vietnam hits 10-yr high
October 18, 2017 / 4:39 AM / in 4 days

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls on profit-taking, Vietnam hits 10-yr high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Hanna Paul
    Oct 18 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets
retreated on Wednesday with the Philippines giving up more than
1 percent as investors cashed in on the gains recorded over the
past few weeks.
    Philippine shares fell as much as 1.4 percent,
marking their biggest intraday percentage drop in more than
three weeks.  
    "Profit-taking is driving the market. The market has been on
an uptrend for several weeks in anticipation of the successful
operation in the hostility in Marawi," said Manny Cruz, an
analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc.
    President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday declared the southern
city of Marawi liberated from pro-Islamic State militants,
signalling the end of a battle that killed more than 1,000
people.
    "The early resolution or the successful military operation
was used as an excuse by investors to cash in on the recent
gains," Cruz said. 
    The government said its proposed domestic bond issue to fund
the rebuilding of Marawi was likely to be launched in January.

    Thai shares also posted their biggest intraday dip
in about three weeks. 
    Data showing a 21.9 percent surge in auto sales in Thailand,
the regional vehicle production and export base for the world's
top car makers, had little impact on traders.
    Indonesian stocks also fell, with the
telecommunication sector leading the losses.
    Meanwhile, Vietnam shares inched higher to touch a
near 10-year peak, with gains in consumer staples and utilities
lifting the index.
    Markets in Singapore and Malaysia were closed for a national
holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AS AT 0400 GMT
  Change on the day                                   
  Market             Current      Previous    Pct Move
                                  close       
  Bangkok            1717.11      1724.47     -0.43
  Manila             8379.77      8497.74     -1.39
  Jakarta            5923.532     5947.33     -0.40
  Ho Chi Minh        830.25       828.29      0.24
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market             Current      End 2016    Pct Move
  Bangkok            1717.11      1542.94     11.29
  Manila             8379.77      6840.64     22.5
  Jakarta            5923.532     5296.711    11.83
  Ho Chi Minh        830.25       664.87      24.9
 
 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
