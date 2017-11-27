SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls, others muted over China concerns

By Aaron Saldanha Nov 27 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell on Monday, giving up gains in the last two sessions, while most other Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued amid concerns of a regulatory crackdown in China. Chinese shares fell as market sentiment took a hit from rising bond yields after Beijing stepped up crackdown on shadow banking and other riskier forms of financing, with higher borrowing costs threatening to squeeze corporate profits. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped further from a 10-year peak scaled on Thursday. The Philippine index fell as much as 1.2 percent, weighed down by industrials and financials. "It is really more of a continuation of last week's profit-taking," said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities in Manila. Heavyweights SM Investments Corp and Ayala Land Inc fell more than 1.8 percent each, giving back gains made at the end of the previous week as investors booked profits. SM Investments climbed 1.9 percent last week while Ayala Land gained 4.1 percent. "Most of our covered stocks are already priced in, with the exception of our consumer stocks which still have quite a bit of upside in our view," added RCBC's Dejesus. Singapore's benchmark index fell as much as 0.2 percent on Monday, weighed down by lenders DBS Group Holdings and United Overseas Bank Ltd. Thai shares held largely steady, with losses in financial and real estate stocks offsetting gains in energy stocks. Property developer Central Pattana Pcl lost as much as 1.8 percent. Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks recovered early losses to trade flat. The country's loan growth data for October is expected later in the day. Malaysian shares slipped 0.1 percent as utilities and industrials weighed on the index. The biggest drag was Petronas Gas which fell as much as 1.7 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0337 GMT Change on the day Market Current previous close Pct Move Singapore 3435.41 3442.15 -0.20 Bangkok 1696.29 1695.84 0.03 Manila 8268.95 8365.11 -1.15 Jakarta 6068.508 6067.142 0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1714.99 1717.23 -0.13 Ho Chi Minh 940.24 935.57 0.50 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3435.41 2880.76 19.25 Bangkok 1696.29 1542.94 9.94 Manila 8268.95 6840.64 20.88 Jakarta 6068.508 5296.711 14.57 Kuala Lumpur 1714.99 1641.73 4.46 Ho Chi Minh 940.24 664.87 41.42 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Nikhil Nainan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)