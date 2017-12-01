SE Asia Stocks-Philippines falls to 2-mth low; S'pore hits 2-1/2-yr high

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 1 (Reuters) - Philippine shares fell sharply on Friday to their lowest close in two months, while the Singapore stock market rose to a fresh 2-1/2-year closing high. The Philippine index retreated 1.3 percent, posting losses on every trading day this week and bringing the weekly losses to 2.6 percent. "The market is trading at quite an expensive PE multiple compared to other Asian equities," said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila. The current forward price-to-earnings ratio for Philippine stocks is 20.4, higher than regional peers, with Singapore and Malaysia at about 15.6 and Indonesia at 17.3. Financials and industrial stocks weighed on the Philippine index, with Bank of the Philippine Islands and JG Summit sliding over 2.5 percent each. Meanwhile, Singapore stocks climbed 0.5 percent, driven by financials and industrial stocks. The index gained 0.2 percent over the week. Heavyweights United Overseas Bank Ltd and Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd, climbed 1.3 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Vietnam shares surged 1.1 percent to a fresh 10-year closing peak, bringing the weekly gains to 2.7 percent. Thai shares edged up 0.1 percent, with the November annual consumer inflation rate rising in line with expectations. Malaysian and Indonesian markets were closed on account of national holidays. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON THE DAY Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3449.54 3433.54 0.47 Bangkok 1699.65 1697.39 0.13 Manila 8144.02 8254.03 -1.33 Ho Chi Minh 960.33 949.93 1.09 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3449.54 2880.76 19.74 Bangkok 1699.65 1542.94 10.16 Manila 8144.02 6840.64 19.05 Ho Chi Minh 960.33 664.87 44.44 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)