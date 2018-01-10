FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 10, 2018 / 4:08 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines off record highs, Indonesia flat

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Sandhya Sampath
    Jan 10 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets took a
breather on Wednesday, in line with Asian peers, with the
Philippine index retreating from a record high on
profit-booking.
    Asia shares ex-Japan slipped 0.3 percent
after six straight days of gains that had taken it within a
stone's throw from a record high touched in November 2007.

    Philippine stocks fell as much as 0.5 percent, from
the previous session's 2 percent increase, with financials and
consumer staples dragging down the index.
    Index heavyweight SM Prime Holdings Inc shed 0.8
percent, while JG Summit Holdings Inc lost 2 percent.
    Indonesia was little changed, after earlier rising
as much as 0.6 percent on gains in consumer and energy stocks.
    Unilever Indonesia rose 0.9 percent, while energy
stocks such as Medco Energi Internasional climbed on
stronger global oil prices.
    "Recent developments...such as December inflation which beat
market expectations reinforce (that) foreign investors are back
in the Indonesian market," said Taye Shim, head of research at
Mirae Asset Sekuritas.
    Indonesia's annual inflation rate in December beat forecast,
picking up pace for the first time since June as consumers
shopped for year-end holidays, the statistics bureau data
showed.
    "Encouraging signs from global commodity prices, especially
oil that is heading north, should improve Indonesia's government
revenue as well as stimulate more inflation going forward,"
added Shim.
    Singapore inched 0.2 percent lower, with Jardine
Matheson Holdings Ltd down 2.4 percent.
    Vietnam shares extended gains to a third straight
session, climbing as much as 0.5 percent, to touch a more than
10-year high.
    Gains were led by energy and material stocks, with
Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp adding 1.6 percent
and Hoa Phat Group JSC rising 0.8 percent.    
    The Thai index rose as much as 0.6 percent, up for a
sixth session in seven. 
    Energy and material stocks were among the top gainers, with
PTT PCL rising 2.2 percent and TOA Paint Thailand PCL
 up 3.3 percent.
    
    
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS        
 Change as of 0338 GMT                             
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3516.69   3524.65         -0.23
 Bangkok                1804.76   1795.21         0.53
 Manila                 8879.72   8923.72         -0.49
 Jakarta                6373.316  6373.144        0.00
 Kuala Lumpur           1826.35   1826.95         -0.03
 Ho Chi Minh            1037.89   1033.56         0.42
                                                   
 Change on year                                    
 Market                 Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore              3516.69   3402.92         3.34
 Bangkok                1804.76   1753.71         2.91
 Manila                 8879.72   8558.42         3.80
 Jakarta                6373.316  6355.654        0.28
 Kuala Lumpur           1826.35   1796.81         1.64
 Ho Chi Minh            1037.89   984.24          5.45
 
 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
