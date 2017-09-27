SE Asia Stocks-Philippines snaps 3-day losing streak; Singapore rises

By Aaron Saldanha Sept 27 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets trimmed losses to end flat on Wednesday, as investors digested comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on a possible rate increase, with the Philippine index snapping three sessions of declines and Singapore up on financials. Yellen said on Tuesday that it would be "imprudent" to keep monetary policy on hold until inflation is back up to 2 percent. Philippine shares rose 0.6 percent, recovering from a 0.7 percent drop earlier in the day. As of Tuesday's close, the Philippine index, the region's second best performer this year, has shed 1.8 percent from a record high touched last Thursday. Energy Development Corp was the top percentage gainer on the index, closing up 12.9 percent at 5.42 pesos on market speculation over a possible delisting. "There have been a lot of buyers in hopes that when the company gets fully delisted, some shares still need to be tendered," said Theodore Tan, an analyst with Manila-based AP Securities. "They are hoping shares to be 7.00-7.25 pesos per share." The Singapore index closed 0.8 percent higher on financials, with DBS Group Holdings, the city-state's biggest lender by market capitalisation, and United Overseas Bank propping up the index. A likely Fed rate hike in December is causing optimism in the sector, said a Singapore-based analyst who declined to be named. Thai equities closed little changed after the country's central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.5 percent, as expected. Indonesia and Malaysia were down marginally, while Vietnam slipped 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3236.15 3212.04 0.75 Bangkok 1670.27 1669.75 0.03 Manila 8221.92 8170.14 0.63 Jakarta 5863.027 5863.962 -0.02 Kuala Lumpur 1764.24 1765.59 -0.08 Ho Chi Minh 803.77 805.35 -0.20 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3236.15 2880.76 12.34 Bangkok 1670.27 1542.94 8.25 Manila 8221.92 6840.64 20.19 Jakarta 5863.027 5296.711 10.69 Kuala Lumpur 1764.24 1641.73 7.46 Ho Chi Minh 803.77 664.87 20.89 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru,; Additional reporting by Chris Thomas; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)