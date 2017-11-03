FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Philippines up for fourth session; Indonesia slips
November 3, 2017 / 5:21 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Philippines up for fourth session; Indonesia slips

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Devika Syamnath
    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Philippine shares rose for a fourth
session on Friday, buoyed by expectations of greater investments
into the market and prospects of better-than-expected corporate
earnings.
    Japan earlier this week said it would help the Philippines
rebuild conflict-torn southern Marawi city and also invest in
other projects, including a possible 600 billion yen loan to
develop a subway in Manila.
    Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made these pledges in a
joint statement with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte
following talks in Tokyo.
    "The positive outlook from the President's visit prompted
expectations of more investments to come in. Additionally,
third-quarter earnings will likely be above expectations," said
Oliver Plana, head of sales at Asiasec Equities Inc.
    Index heavyweights Ayala Land and Globe Telecom
 are scheduled to report earnings this month. 
    Industrial and real estate stocks led the gains, with SM
Investments surging to a record high.
    Most other markets were range-bound as investors gave a
guarded reception to Republican plans for massive U.S. tax cuts
while welcoming the appointment of Jerome Powell as head of the
Federal Reserve.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 inched up 0.15 percent, just shy of its highest
level since late 2007.
    Vietnam gained as much as 0.6 percent, buoyed by
industrials and utilities.
    Vietnamese builder FLC Faros Construction, which
hit an all-time high in the previous session, rose 7 percent.
    Malaysian shares rose marginally, with lender CIMB
Group up nearly 1 percent.
    The country's September exports climbed 14.8 percent from a
year earlier, slowing for the second month in a row.
    Indonesia, which hit an all-time high on Thursday,
was among the biggest decliners, down as much as 0.7 percent,
dragged by financials and consumer discretionary stocks. The
index is, however, headed for its fifth weekly gain. 
    Top lender Bank Central Asia shed as much as 3.5
percent while Astra International fell 1.5 percent.
    Singapore was also in the red, despite a rise in
factory output for the twelfth straight month in October to its
highest in nearly eight years.
    The index is headed for its first weekly fall in five.
    United Overseas Bank was down 0.6 percent after
reporting its third-quarter results.

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0434 GMT
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        3371.2        3380.5       -0.28
  Bangkok          1700.71       1701.93      -0.07
  Manila           8574.24       8516.02      0.68
  Jakarta          5992.803      6031.107     -0.64
  Kuala Lumpur     1742.26       1741.05      0.07
  Ho Chi Minh      834.45        833.09       0.16
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3371.2        2880.76      17.02
  Bangkok          1700.71       1542.94      10.23
  Manila           8574.24       6840.64      25.34
  Jakarta          5992.803      5296.711     13.14
  Kuala Lumpur     1742.26       1641.73      6.12
  Ho Chi Minh      834.45        664.87       25.51
 
 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
