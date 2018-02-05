SE Asia Stocks-Plunge; most mark steepest drop in over a year

* Asian shares ex-Japan post worst fall since late 2016 * Philippines down 2.9 pct, biggest fall since Nov 2016 * Vietnam down 3.2 pct, biggest drop since June 2016 * Singapore marks biggest decline since Jan 2017 By Nikhil Nainan Feb 5 (Reuters) - Shares across Southeast Asia tumbled on Monday, as investors were unnerved by a spike in U.S. bond yields over the possibility of more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve. Asian shares fell the most in over a year as fears of resurgent inflation battered bonds and toppled Wall Street on Friday from all-time highs, with three major U.S. indexes logging their biggest weekly losses in two years. "There is a cautious mood currently because of the sudden surge in yields, so I think markets are trying to adapt to this changing environment of changing yields and expectations of higher inflation going forward," said Joel Ng, as research analyst at KGI Securities in Singapore. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid as much as 2 percent in its biggest intraday drop since November 2016. U.S. job growth surged in January and wages increased further, recording their largest annual gain in more than 8-1/2 years, bolstering expectations that inflation will push higher this year and the Fed might hasten to increase interest rates to stem inflation. This compounded a bond market rout that pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to a four-year high on Friday. Philippine shares fell as much as 2.9 percent, giving up robust gains in January, and marking their biggest intraday percentage drop since November 2016. Index heavyweights SM Investment and SM Prime Holdings fell as much as 4.6 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively, pulling the Philippine index down to its lowest in five weeks. Singapore shares fell as much as 1.7 percent, led by losses in financials, and posted their biggest intraday percentage drop since January 2017. Top lenders Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank fell to their lowest in about a month, while DBS Group Holdings dropped 2.6 percent to an over two-week low. Although higher interest rates tend to bode well for lenders, a sudden or much faster rise in yields will cause some problems in the equity markets, KGI analyst Ng said. Indonesian shares fell as much as 1.6 percent, but recovered some of the losses to trade 0.3 percent lower. Indonesia's economy grew at its fastest pace in four years in October-December, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Consumer stocks weighed on the index, with Astra International Tbk PT falling 2.9 percent and Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT dropping 2 percent. Thai shares fell 1.5 percent, while Malaysian shares retreated 1.7 percent, with both markets posting their worst intraday percentage drop since November 2016. Vietnam shares fell as much as 3.2 percent, marking their steepest intraday drop since June 2016. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change as at 0447 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3481.44 3529.82 -1.37 Bangkok 1810.11 1827.35 -0.94 Manila 8565.83 8810.75 -2.78 Jakarta 6605.032 6628.82 -0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1853.38 1870.48 -0.91 Ho Chi Minh 1072.34 1105.04 -2.96 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3481.44 3402.92 2.31 Bangkok 1810.11 1753.71 3.22 Manila 8565.83 8558.42 0.09 Jakarta 6605.032 6355.654 3.92 Kuala Lumpur 1853.38 1796.81 3.15 Ho Chi Minh 1072.34 984.24 8.95 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)