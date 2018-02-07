FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 7, 2018 / 4:18 AM / a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Recover on Wall Street rally; investors see bumpy ride ahead

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Singapore up after three sessions of declines
    * Indonesia rises after two days of falls
    * Vietnam jumps after shedding 8.5 pct in previous 2 days

    By Nikhil Nainan
    Feb 7 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets recovered on
Wednesday tracking Wall Street, but investors remained concerned
about volatility in the days ahead.
    Tuesday's wild trading session saw the Dow swing more
than 1,100 points and ended with the benchmark S&P 500
tallying its best day since just before U.S. President Donald
Trump's November 2016 election.
    "What happened last night was a relief rally, we should see
further declines on Wall Street in the days to come, considering
the fact that it's been up for quite some time," said Manny
Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila.
    Many investors are keeping an anxious eye on E-Mini futures
for the S&P 500 which were off about 0.6 percent in Asian
trade, signalling a likelihood of fresh volatility ahead.
    Asian markets took their cue from Wall Street, with the
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 climbing 1.2 percent after Tuesday's 3.5 percent
fall. 
    Indonesian shares rose as much as 1.6 percent, after
the International Monetary Fund said the country's annual
economic growth will gradually rise to about 5.6 percent over
the medium term.
    The gains were led by Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT
, which climbed as much as 5.2 percent, while
Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Perusahaan Perseroan PT
 rose up to 2 percent. 
    An index of the country's most liquid stocks
gained about 1.6  percent. 
    Philippine shares rose as much as 1.8 percent, led by
financial and real estate stocks.
    "There is a strong resistance at around 8,700 points, that
will be a barrier for the market in the near term and for now,
it will be a tough barrier," said Cruz. 
    Index heavyweights SM Prime Holdings Inc and Ayala
Corp gained as much as 2.4 percent and 3.5 percent,
respectively. 
    Singapore climbed as much as 1.6 percent in its
biggest intraday percentage rise since July 2017 and was headed
for its first session of gain in four.
    Singapore Telecommunications and Oversea-Chinese
Banking Corp were the top gainers, rising as much as
2.1 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively. 
    Vietnamese shares jumped as much 3.7 percent after
shedding 8.5 percent in the previous two sessions of falls.
 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS    
 Change as at 0335 GMT                            
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3422.89   3406.38         0.48
 Bangkok                1796.48   1788.43         0.45
 Manila                 8641.56   8550.42         1.07
 Jakarta                6563.213  6478.543        1.31
 Kuala Lumpur           1837.71   1812.45         1.39
 Ho Chi Minh            1045.73   1011.6          3.37
                                                  
 Change on year                                   
 Market                 Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore              3422.89   3402.92         0.59
 Bangkok                1796.48   1753.71         2.44
 Manila                 8641.56   8558.42         0.97
 Jakarta                6563.213  6355.654        3.27
 Kuala Lumpur           1837.71   1796.81         2.28
 Ho Chi Minh            1045.73   984.24          6.25
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
