SE Asia Stocks-Rise as fresh Wall St highs support, S'pore gains most
#Company News
October 6, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 12 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise as fresh Wall St highs support, S'pore gains most

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Oct 6 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher
on Friday as fresh peaks on Wall Street overnight continued to
underpin investor sentiment, with Singapore gaining nearly 1
percent.
    Broader Asian shares gained as investors awaited September
U.S. jobs data due later in the day that may provide clues on
whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates as
expected in December.
    The dollar rose on Friday setting it on track for its fourth
consecutive week of gains as investors trimmed some short bets
on growing views that interest rate markets are underpricing the
extent of U.S. rate increases over the coming months.
    The U.S. Labor Department's closely watched employment
report will likely show that nonfarm payrolls increased by
90,000 jobs last month, a Reuters survey of economists showed,
after rising by 156,000 in August.
    The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits
fell more than expected last week, but the continued impact of
Hurricanes Harvey and Irma on the data made it difficult to get
a clear picture of the labour market. 
    In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares climbed 0.9
percent and closed at their highest in more than 1-1/2 months,
bringing the weekly gain to 2.2 percent.
    United Overseas Bank Ltd rose 1.5 percent, while
Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd added 2.3 percent.
    Philippine shares pared early gains to close 0.2
percent higher, buoyed by industrials. The index gained 1.7
percent over the week, marking its fourth week of gains in five.
    Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp ended 1.3
percent higher, having hit an all-time high earlier in the day,
while JG Summit advanced 3.3 percent.
    The Jakarta stock index firmed marginally, buoyed by
material and energy stocks.
    Cement manufacturer Semen Indonesia climbed more
than 3 percent, while Adaro Energy rose 2.5 percent.
    The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
rose 0.2 percent.
    Malaysian stocks rebounded, helped by telecom and
industrial stocks.
    Malaysia's exports in August grew to 21.5 percent from a
year earlier, beating expectations on the back of manufacturing
sector and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports, but were slower
than the previous month.
    IJM Corp and Sime Derby rose 1.9 percent
and 0.9 percent, respectively.
    Thai equities rose as much as 0.6 percent to hit a 
near 24-year high in the session, but trimmed the gains to close
0.3 percent higher. The index gained 1.4 percent on the week.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3291.29       3261.84      0.90
  Bangkok          1695.97       1690.87      0.30
  Manila           8310.88       8294.01      0.20
  Jakarta          5905.378      5901.906     0.06
  Kuala Lumpur     1764          1759.09      0.28
  Ho Chi Minh      807.8         805.23       0.32
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3291.29       2880.76      14.25
  Bangkok          1695.97       1542.94      9.92
  Manila           8310.88       6840.64      21.49
  Jakarta          5905.378      5296.711     11.49
  Kuala Lumpur     1764          1641.73      7.45
  Ho Chi Minh      807.8         664.87       21.50
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

