March 6, 2018 / 4:00 AM / 2 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Rise as trade war concerns ebb; Philippines down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Singapore rises over 1 pct
    * Vietnam recovers from previous session's 2.5 pct loss 
    * Philippines falls after Feb inflation ticks up  

    By Susan Mathew
    March 6 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose
on Tuesday, with Singapore up more than 1 percent, as receding
tensions of a global trade war improved sentiment on Wall Street
and broader Asia and spilled over to regional equities. 
    Investors now believe U.S. President Donald Trump may back
down from imposing a tariff on imports of steel and aluminium
after strong reactions from Canada and Mexico, and as leading
Republicans leaned on Trump to rethink his decision.

    Asia shares ex-Japan rose 1.3 percent, while
U.S. stocks ended Monday higher, with all three major indexes
closing up more than 1 percent.
    In Southeast Asia, Singapore shares snapped a
five-day losing streak to rise as much as 1.4 percent, with top
lenders leading the gains. 
    DBS Group Holdings, United overseas Bank
and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation rose over 1.3
percent each.
    Vietnam was up 0.9 percent, recovering from steep
losses in the previous session as Vingroup JSC and
Petrovietnam Gas rose 1.6 percent and 2.8 percent,
respectively. The index closed 2.5 percent lower in the previous
session.
    The Philippine stock index, however, fell 0.4 percent
after data showed inflation in February ticked above the 
central bank's 2-4 percent target.
    "Uncertainty considering that the inflation number, if you
use the 2006 base year, has already surpassed the 4 percent
limit by the central bank" has spurred selling for the day, 
said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila.
    "That may mean that in the policy meeting this month, BSP
(Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) may raise interest rates. If not,
in the near term, the central bank may be compelled to do
something to prevent any escalation of inflation."
    Food and beverages company Universal Robina Corp
fell 3.4 percent, while real estate firm SM Investments
posted a 0.8 percent loss. 

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0330 GMT
    
 Market              Current        Previous      Pct Move
                                    close         
 Singapore           3477.11        3438.61       1.12
 Bangkok             1811.44        1808.89       0.14
 Manila              8353.36        8386.17       -0.39
 Jakarta             6557.863       6550.593      0.11
 Kuala Lumpur        1847.84        1842.62       0.28
 Ho Chi Minh         1104.68        1093.48       1.02
                                                   
 Change on year                                    
 Market              Current        End 2017      Pct Move
 Singapore           3477.11        3402.92       2.18
 Bangkok             1811.44        1753.71       3.29
 Manila              8353.36        8558.42       -2.40
 Jakarta             6557.863       6355.654      3.18
 Kuala Lumpur        1847.84        1796.81       2.84
 Ho Chi Minh         1104.68        984.24        12.24
 
    

 (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
