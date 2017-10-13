SE Asia Stocks-Rise on upbeat China data; Philippines closes at record high

By Chandini Monnappa Oct 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher on Friday, with the Philippines closing at a record level, as robust Chinese trade data boosted investor sentiment across the region. Customs data showed China's import and export growth accelerated in September, suggesting the world's second-biggest economy is still expanding at a healthy pace despite widespread forecasts of an eventual slowdown. "The Chinese trade data has had a positive impact on markets, key countries in Asia are now major trading partners with China," said Joel Ng, an analyst with Singapore-based KGI Securities. Investors now await U.S. inflation data due later in the day and China's 19th Communist Party Congress for cues about the global economy. China's Communist Party opened a meeting earlier this week to make final preparations for a key party congress that begins on Oct. 18. The party's constitution will be amended at the end of the Congress. Philippine shares rose half a percent to their highest ever close, helped mostly by financials. BDO Unibank Inc jumped 3.3 percent to close at an all-time high, while Security Bank Corp climbed 3.1 percent to its highest close in over eight weeks. For the week, the Philippine stock index added 1.7 percent in its second straight weekly gain. Singapore shares rose for a second straight session and closed at their highest in 10 weeks, on better-than-expected gross domestic product (GDP) numbers and the central bank's decision to keep its monetary policy unchanged. Keppel Corp Ltd was the biggest boost, ending the day 4.1 percent higher, while City Developments Ltd closed at its highest in 10 months. Malaysian shares inched up, helped by utility stocks, but closed 0.5 percent lower this week. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd rose 0.5 percent on Friday, while Tenaga Nasional Bhd climbed 0.6 percent. Vietnam equities rose 0.6 percent to their highest close in more than nine-and-a-half years. For the week, they gained 1.6 percent. Indonesia closed slightly lower, while Thailand was closed for a local holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3319.11 3303.09 0.49 Manila 8447.94 8402.81 0.54 Jakarta 5924.124 5926.204 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1755.32 1754 0.08 Ho Chi Minh 820.95 815.87 0.62 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3319.11 2880.76 15.22 Manila 8447.94 6840.64 23.5 Jakarta 5924.124 5296.711 11.85 Kuala Lumpur 1755.32 1641.73 6.92 Ho Chi Minh 820.95 664.87 23.5 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, additional reporting by Shanima A; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)