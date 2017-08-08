SE Asia Stocks-Rise on upbeat global economic outlook

By Sandhya Sampath Aug 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except Singapore, nudged higher on Tuesday as optimism over the prospects of better global economic growth outweighed weaker-than-expected Chinese trade data. Ratings agency Fitch raised its 2017 world GDP growth forecast to 3 percent from its estimate of 2.9 percent in June, with the revisions led by emerging markets and China in particular. "Spill-overs from the rebound in emerging market demand are reflected in the fastest growth in world trade since 2010," Fitch's Chief Economist Brian Coulton said late in the Asian day on Monday. Fitch raised China's 2017 GDP growth forecast to 6.7 percent from 6.5 percent earlier. That provided some cheer on a day when China's July exports and imports both grew much less than expected, breaking a run of better numbers from the Asian giant that had fuelled optimism on global growth and a rally in industrial commodity prices. Asian shares inched higher, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.2 percent. In Southeast Asia, Indonesian shares recovered from three sessions of losses to rise as much as 0.5 percent, led by financials and consumer staples. Bank Central Asia Tbk PT gained as much as 1.5 percent, while Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk PT rose as much as 2.4 percent. The Philippine index rose for a fourth consecutive session, on higher financial and telecom stocks. Property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc rose as much as 2.7 percent, while PLDT Inc gained as much as 0.6 percent. Vietnam climbed as much as 0.5 percent to hit a fresh 9-year high. Gains were led by financial and energy stocks, with Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam adding as much as 2.4 percent. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index however fell 0.3 percent, with financial and telecom stocks dragging the index down. Heavyweights DBS Group Holdings Ltd and StarHub Ltd lost 1.3 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. "STI may continue to consolidate ahead of the National Day holiday despite overnight positive cues from Wall Street," OCBC Bank said in a note. On Wall Street, the Dow edged up to its ninth record closing high in a row while the S&P 500 ended slightly higher. Financial markets in Singapore are closed Aug. 9 for National Day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0438 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3310 3320.67 -0.32 Bangkok 1576.23 1573.67 0.16 Manila 8032.34 7992.27 0.50 Jakarta 5777.411 5749.292 0.49 Kuala Lumpur 1778.16 1777.91 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 793.11 792.98 0.02 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3310 2880.76 14.90 Bangkok 1576.23 1542.94 2.16 Manila 8032.34 6840.64 17.42 Jakarta 5777.411 5296.711 9.08 Kuala Lumpur 1778.16 1641.73 8.31 Ho Chi Minh 793.11 664.87 19.29 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)