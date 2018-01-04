SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Thai shares hit record closing high

By Aditya Soni Jan 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday as sharp gains on Wall Street overnight on solid U.S. economic data buoyed regional equities, while surging energy stocks pushed the Thai index to a record closing high. In Asia, shares vaulted to 10-year highs as increased U.S. factory activity and record low unemployment rates in Germany reinforced investor optimism. In the United States on Wednesday, the S&P 500 index rose above 2,700 for the first time and other major indexes hit record closing highs. "Continued gains from the U.S. stock markets, which posted new record highs, have spilled over to the regional markets," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila. "If the U.S. markets continue to rally, that should accelerate the Asian equities." Thai shares rose 0.7 percent following gains of over 1 percent on Wednesday. Energy stocks led the gainers, underpinned by oil prices which hit their highest in more than 30 months, with PTT touching a record closing high and PTT Exploration and Production climbing 4.4 percent. Singapore shares rose more than 1 percent to their highest since April 2015, with financials outperforming other sectors. Index heavyweights DBS Group Holdings Ltd and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd hit record closing highs. The Malaysian index climbed to a more than 30-month high, led by gains in Sime Darby Bhd which surged 11.2 percent. The Philippine index extended gains after rising nearly 2 percent in the previous session, ahead of the release of inflation data on Friday. Philippine consumer prices increased in December at the same annual pace as the previous month, a Reuters poll showed, holding the year's average within the 2-4 percent target range. Indonesian shares bounced back from losses earlier in the session to close 0.7 percent higher, while Vietnam ended the day up 1.4 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3501.16 3464.28 1.06 Bangkok 1791.02 1778.53 0.70 Manila 8739.83 8724.13 0.18 Jakarta 6292.321 6251.479 0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1803.45 1792.79 0.59 Ho Chi Minh 1019.75 1005.67 1.40 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3501.16 3402.92 2.89 Bangkok 1791.02 1753.71 2.13 Manila 8739.83 8558.42 2.12 Jakarta 6292.321 6355.65 -1.00 Kuala Lumpur 1803.45 1796.81 0.37 Ho Chi Minh 1019.75 984.24 3.61 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)