FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Thai shares hit record closing high
Sections
Featured
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
North Korea
North Korea agrees to talks after U.S., S.Korea postpone drills
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
CYBER RISK
Intel downplays fears security patch will slow computers
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
CURRENCIES
Asia currencies to pare 2017 gains but growth to cushion them
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
January 4, 2018 / 10:08 AM / in a day

SE Asia Stocks-Rise; Thai shares hit record closing high

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Aditya Soni
    Jan 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets rose on
Wednesday as sharp gains on Wall Street overnight on solid U.S.
economic data buoyed regional equities, while surging energy
stocks pushed the Thai index to a record closing high.
    In Asia, shares vaulted to 10-year highs as
increased U.S. factory activity and record low unemployment
rates in Germany reinforced investor optimism. 
    In the United States on Wednesday, the S&P 500 index
rose above 2,700 for the first time and other major indexes hit
record closing highs.
    "Continued gains from the U.S. stock markets, which posted
new record highs, have spilled over to the regional markets,"
said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc in Manila.
"If the U.S. markets continue to rally, that should accelerate
the Asian equities."
   Thai shares rose 0.7 percent following gains of over
1 percent on Wednesday. 
   Energy stocks led the gainers, underpinned by oil prices
which hit their highest in more than 30 months, with PTT
 touching a record closing high and PTT Exploration and
Production climbing 4.4 percent.
    Singapore shares rose more than 1 percent to their
highest since April 2015, with financials outperforming other
sectors. 
    Index heavyweights DBS Group Holdings Ltd and
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd hit record closing
highs.
    The Malaysian index climbed to a more than 30-month
high, led by gains in Sime Darby Bhd which surged 11.2
percent.
    The Philippine index extended gains after rising
nearly 2 percent in the previous session, ahead of the release
of inflation data on Friday. 
    Philippine consumer prices increased in December at the same
annual pace as the previous month, a Reuters poll showed,
holding the year's average within the 2-4 percent target range.

    Indonesian shares bounced back from losses earlier
in the session to close 0.7 percent higher, while Vietnam
ended the day up 1.4 percent. 
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on day                                
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3501.16   3464.28         1.06
 Bangkok            1791.02   1778.53         0.70
 Manila             8739.83   8724.13         0.18
 Jakarta            6292.321  6251.479        0.65
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.45   1792.79         0.59
 Ho Chi Minh        1019.75   1005.67         1.40
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3501.16   3402.92         2.89
 Bangkok            1791.02   1753.71         2.13
 Manila             8739.83   8558.42         2.12
 Jakarta            6292.321  6355.65         -1.00
 Kuala Lumpur       1803.45   1796.81         0.37
 Ho Chi Minh        1019.75   984.24          3.61
 


 (Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.