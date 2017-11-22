SE Asia Stocks-Rise tracking Asian peers, Wall Street

By Sumeet Gaikwad Nov 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets, except Philippines, ended higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia and U.S. indexes overnight, which hit record closing highs led by gains in this year's top-performing technology sector. Asian shares hit a more than 10-year peak again, as strong world growth and rising corporate profits lured hordes of investors into equities. On Tuesday, the S&P technology index gained 1.2 percent, helped by a nearly 1.9 percent rise in Apple Inc . The index has risen 38.6 percent this year, by far more than any other sector. "A strong Wall Street has spilled over to Asian equities," said Manny Cruz, an analyst at Manila-based Asiasec Equities Inc. Singapore shares firmed for a fourth straight session, with the index closing at its highest since May, 2015. The city-state's top lenders DBS Group Holdings gained 1.9 percent, while OCBC rose 0.8 percent. Thailand ended up 0.2 percent, led by energy stocks and materials, with Siam Cement 1.6 percent higher. Thai exports rose for an eighth straight month in October, with shipments recovering despite the baht appreciating more than 9 percent against the dollar so far this year. The Philippine index fell 0.3 percent after having gained as much as 0.7 percent earlier, dragged down by industrial and telecom stocks. "We saw furious selling at the end. The Philippines market is down mostly due to accelerated selling of BDO Unibank and SM Investments. Funds and investors are taking profits off the two stocks," said Fio de Jesus, an analyst at RCBC Securities. Index heavyweight BDO Unibank Inc slid 3 percent, while SM Investments Corp lost 1.5 percent. Shares of telecom operator PLDT Inc slipped for a third day, their lowest in nearly two months. On Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte invited China to operate a third major telecom firm in the country, turning to a historic rival to break a longstanding duopoly that has frustrated consumers for years. Vietnam rose 1.6 percent, hovering near decade-highs, helped by financials and consumer staples. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE ON DAY STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3430.02 3423.38 0.19 Bangkok 1713.13 1710.48 0.15 Manila 8265.68 8289.19 -0.28 Jakarta 6069.785 6031.862 0.63 Kuala Lumpur 1723.54 1720.68 0.17 Ho Chi Minh 932.66 918.3 1.56 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3430.02 2880.76 19.07 Bangkok 1713.13 1542.94 11.03 Manila 8265.68 6840.64 20.83 Jakarta 6069.785 5296.711 14.60 Kuala Lumpur 1723.54 1641.73 4.98 Ho Chi Minh 932.66 664.87 40.28 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)