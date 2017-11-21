FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore soars on growth hopes; Vietnam jumps
November 21, 2017 / 4:56 AM / Updated a day ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore soars on growth hopes; Vietnam jumps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Singapore stocks soared on Tuesday on
expectations that the economy grew at a faster pace than
initially estimated in the third quarter, while most other
Southeast Asian markets were subdued ahead of the release of
U.S. Federal Reserve minutes.
    The Fed minutes, closely watched for indications of a rate
hike in December, could also provide clues on further U.S.
monetary policy tightening.
    Interest rate futures traders are pricing in a 92 percent
chance of a December rate hike, according to the CME Group's
FedWatch Tool. The minutes are due on Wednesday.
    Singapore shares surged more than 1 percent, on track
for their third straight winning session, underpinned by hopes
that an uptick in global demand was boosting exports.
    A Reuters poll on Friday predicted quarter-on-quarter growth
in Singapore at 7.4 percent in July-September, on a seasonally
adjusted and annualised basis, the fastest pace since the fourth
quarter of 2016. The GDP data is scheduled to be
released on Thursday.
    Financials climbed, with DBS Group Holdings and
OCBC gaining 2.2 percent and 2 percent, respectively. 
    Meanwhile, Vietnam shares jumped 2.5 percent to a
fresh near decade high. Vietnam Dairy Products and
Saigon Beer and Alcohol Beverage Corp jumped as much as
4.7 percent and 6.6 percent, respectively, to record highs.     
    Philippine stocks inched down 0.3 percent, dragged by
industrials and telecom. 
    Market heavyweight SM Investment fell nearly 1
percent, while PLDT Inc shed 1.2 percent.
    Indonesian shares also slipped 0.3 percent, snapping
a three-session gaining run, weighed by consumer discretionary
and consumer staples. 
    Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks fell
0.3 percent. 
    Blue-chip companies Gudang Garam shed 2 percent,
after having gained 3.1 percent in the previous session. Mining
contractor United Tractors was down 2.7 percent. 
    Malaysian share market was marginally higher, while
Thai shares held steady.    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0410 GMT
    
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3422      3386.59         1.05
 Bangkok         1714.5    1714.38         0.01
 Manila          8293.52   8321.98         -0.34
 Jakarta         6032.704  6053.282        -0.34
 Kuala Lumpur    1720.15   1718.36         0.10
 Ho Chi Minh     926.1     903.55          2.50
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore       3422      2880.76         18.79
 Bangkok         1714.5    1542.94         11.12
 Manila          8293.52   6840.64         21.24
 Jakarta         6032.704  5296.711        13.90
 Kuala Lumpur    1720.15   1641.73         4.78
 Ho Chi Minh     926.1     664.87          39.29
 

 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

