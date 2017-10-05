FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up on financials; Philippines, Indonesia off peaks
#Asia
October 5, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 12 days ago

SE Asia Stocks-Singapore up on financials; Philippines, Indonesia off peaks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Sumeet Gaikwad
    Oct 5 (Reuters) - Singapore shares rose underpinned
by gains in its big three lenders, while most other Southeast
Asian stock markets edged lower, with the Indonesian and
Philippine indexes weighed down by profit-taking after they hit
record highs in the previous session.
    Earlier, Asia shares ex-Japan held steady,
tracking Wall Street that edged up to extend a run of record
closing highs as services sector data added to signs of strength
in the U.S. economy.
    The Singapore index closed 0.8 percent higher, with
financial and real estate stocks leading the gains.
    Real estate company CapitaLand Ltd rose 2.5
percent, while United Overseas Bank Ltd ended 1.7
percent higher.
    "There has been a slew of positive macro news for Singapore,
including close to 3-year high PMI to exports on pace for
fastest growth in 6 years," said Paul Chew, head of research at
Phillip Securities Research in Singapore. "We also have property
sales set for the best performance in four years."
    Thai equities inched up at the close, buoyed by
telecom and industrial stocks. 
    PTT Global Chemical Pcl gained 1.6 percent, while
 Advanced Info Service Pcl rose a little over 1
percent.
    Shares in Indonesia ended in negative territory
after scaling a record high on Wednesday. The index posted its
first fall in five days. 
    Mining contractor United Tractors Tbk plunged
nearly 4 percent, while Unilever Indonesia Tbk closed
1.6 percent lower.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
fell 0.9 percent.
    Philippine stocks drifted lower as investors booked
profits after recent highs, with index heavyweight Ayala Land
Inc dropping 1.8 percent and SM Investments Corp
 slipping 0.8 percent.
    "The Philippine index was at an all-time high yesterday, for
a fifth time this month. So, I think profit-taking is
occurring," said Edgar Lay, an analyst at Manila-based AB
Capital Securities. 
    Vietnam shares reversed gains to end marginally lower
after hitting a near 10-year high earlier in the session. 
    Malaysian shares edged lower, as utilities and
consumer discretionary stocks dragged. 
    Genting Malaysia Bhd closed 2 percent down, while 
Tenaga Nasional Bhd edged 0.3 percent lower.

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: 
    
  Change on day                                        
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 Close        
  Singapore        3261.84       3236.65      0.78
  Bangkok          1690.87       1687.77      0.18
  Manila           8294.01       8344.05      -0.60
  Jakarta          5901.906      5951.475     -0.83
  Kuala Lumpur     1759.09       1761.84      -0.16
  Ho Chi Minh      805.23        805.66       -0.05
                                              
  Change on year                              
  Market           Current       End 2016     Pct Move
  Singapore        3261.84       2880.76      13.23
  Bangkok          1690.87       1542.94      9.59
  Manila           8294.01       6840.64      21.25
  Jakarta          5901.906      5296.711     11.43
  Kuala Lumpur     1759.09       1641.73      7.15
  Ho Chi Minh      805.23        664.87       21.11
 
 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

